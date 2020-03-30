Singer Queen eShun has donated some essential items to the people of Gomoa Afransi to aid in the prevention of the COVID-19 virus.

Advertisement

eShun who is the youth and juvenile Queen of Gomoa Afransi under the stool name Queen Esi eShun I, gave away items including hand sanitizers, branded Veronica buckets, soaps, and tissues to the community.

eShun helps Gomoa Afransi to prevent COVID-19

eShun helps Gomoa Afransi to prevent COVID-19

This initiative by the singer will fully let the commuingty know that she is committed to serving as the Queen of Juvenile and the youth of Gomoa Afransi after her crowning by the King of the traditional council of Gomoa Afransi.

Queen eShun helps Gomoa Afransi to prevent COVID-19

eShun helps Gomoa Afransi to prevent COVID-19

eShun pleaded with them to take advantage of these materials and do their best to stay safe and mitigate against the global coronavirus pandemic.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!