Queen eShun helps Gomoa Afransi to prevent COVID-19

Singer Queen eShun has donated some essential items to the people of Gomoa Afransi to aid in the prevention of the COVID-19 virus.

eShun who is the youth and juvenile Queen of Gomoa Afransi under the stool name Queen Esi eShun I, gave away items including hand sanitizers, branded Veronica buckets, soaps, and tissues to the community.

This initiative by the singer will fully let the commuingty know that she is committed to serving as the Queen of Juvenile and the youth of Gomoa Afransi after her crowning by the King of the traditional council of Gomoa Afransi.

eShun pleaded with them to take advantage of these materials and do their best to stay safe and mitigate against the global coronavirus pandemic.

