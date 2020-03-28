Obour denies rumors of withholding travel history of deceased father

Hiplife legend, former president of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) & Aspiring MP for Asante Akyem South on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bice Osei Kuffour, known in showbiz circles as Obour, has confirmed and narrated the true accounts of what led to the death of his Father in Accra after reportedly catching coronavirus.

In a statement released shortly after his father’s demise, Obour said his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor passed away after doctors said “he is likely to be a confirmed Covid-19”.



Below is Obour’s full statement

With sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father.



Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd.



We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria.



We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid 19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday.

They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did.



On Thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition.

We told them the patient has tested for COVID 19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel.

The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid and awaiting results.



Late this afternoon , the Drs informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening.



These are the true facts about my fathers demise.



Bice Obour Osei Kuffour

