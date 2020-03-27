Beef Alert: KK Fosu slaps back at Kofi Nti in new single; Friends2day

Renowned Highlife/Hiplife artiste, KK Fosu seemed to have sparked an official beef with fellow act Kofi Nti with the release of his latest jam; Friends2day.

The mid-tempo Highlife groove song suggests a message of a friendship gone wrong due to several factors.

The issue dates back to when Kofi Nti wanted a collaboration between himself, KK Fosu and the late Kofi B in their hay days when they were the new Lords in the Ghana music scene.

Kofi Nti, in a recent interview with Abeiku Santana revealed that KK Fosu double crossed them to hand over the entire project to Ofori Amponsah who he appreciated more as a better fit for the project.

That was the genesis of a long-standing feud between these Highlife/Hiplife front liners to which KK Fosu has sent his rebuttal in the lyrics of “Friends2day”.

