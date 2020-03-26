Gyedu Blay Ambolley listed in Transglobal World Music charts

Highlife Legend, Gyedu Blay Ambolley has been listed in the Transglobal World Music charts for the month of March with his 11th Street Sekondi album.

The charts were published in the Luxembourgish Weekly Newspaper and Wuxx online featuring a wide range of artistes and genres across the globe.

The charts listed over 40 artistes and their selected albums of which Ambolley was noted for the Highlife and Afrobeat genres.

