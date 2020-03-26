Top Stories

Gyedu Blay Ambolley listed in Transglobal World Music charts

He ranked number 32 amongst 40 acts

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 mins ago

Highlife Legend, Gyedu Blay Ambolley has been listed in the Transglobal World Music charts for the month of March with his 11th Street Sekondi album.

Advertisement

The charts were published in the Luxembourgish Weekly Newspaper and Wuxx online featuring a wide range of artistes and genres across the globe.

The charts listed over 40 artistes and their selected albums of which Ambolley was noted for the Highlife and Afrobeat genres.

https://m.facebook.com/groups/109459146365036?view=permalink&id=504247420219538?sfnsn=mo

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

6 days ago
Photo of Rose Adjei books Palm Sunday for Heart of Gratitude concert

Rose Adjei books Palm Sunday for Heart of Gratitude concert

1 week ago
Photo of Tweeps clamp down on Wendy Shay over COVID19 tweet

Tweeps clamp down on Wendy Shay over COVID19 tweet

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: