Drop the “Kasahare challenge” mindset – Kelvynboy to top acts

Kelvyn Boy has called on all A-list artistes to take the solemnity of the days to humble themselves unto unity and drop the Kasahare challenge mentality.

The “Mea” singer, in a video said that coronavirus lockdown has humbled all musicians who claim to be big artistes because they have all been locked down at home just like any musician.



Kelvyn Boy, who was once described as an underground act by Stonebwoy after their split, said in the new video, “this be the time we for come together, all the artistes, those wey them dey think say they feel big, them say e be them be big artiste then thing nu, e b now wey you for show say you say be big artiste. ”

He added that “right now e no be you supremacy, no be me be big, travel go play the show? or put up a show now and see, we all we dey house now so drop the Kasa hare challenge mind”.

KelvinBoy emphasized that this is the period fellow musicians must drop their ego to unite.

