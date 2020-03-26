Top Stories

Drop the “Kasahare challenge” mindset – Kelvynboy to top acts

He made example of Pappy Kojo's current dilemma he's facing in Italy.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago

Kelvyn Boy has called on all A-list artistes to take the solemnity of the days to humble themselves unto unity and drop the Kasahare challenge mentality.

Advertisement

The “Mea” singer, in a video said that coronavirus lockdown has humbled all musicians who claim to be big artistes because they have all been locked down at home just like any musician.

Kelvyn Boy, who was once described as an underground act by Stonebwoy after their split, said in the new video, “this be the time we for come together, all the artistes, those wey them dey think say they feel big, them say e be them be big artiste then thing nu, e b now wey you for show say you say be big artiste. ”

He added that “right now e no be you supremacy, no be me be big, travel go play the show? or put up a show now and see, we all we dey house now so drop the Kasa hare challenge mind”.

KelvinBoy emphasized that this is the period fellow musicians must drop their ego to unite.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

6 days ago
Photo of Rose Adjei books Palm Sunday for Heart of Gratitude concert

Rose Adjei books Palm Sunday for Heart of Gratitude concert

1 week ago
Photo of Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at “Anloga Junction”

Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at “Anloga Junction”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: