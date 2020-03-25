AMG to the rescue! Criss Waddle, Medikal donate to battle COVID19

The AMG Business label boss, Criss Waddle and label signee Medikal, have made donations of hand sanitizers to help distressed hospitals and individuals against COVID19.

The label actually took a step further in the fight against coronavirus by becoming the first celebrities to distribute free hand sanitisers to people in the communities of Tema, through courier service.

Criss took to his social media accounts to announce his philanthropic intentions.

He tweeted, “Pls if you live around tema and you don’t have hand sanitizer or can’t afford one, let me know, I’m giving some away for free by delivery to help fight corona virus

In addition, he promised to provide face masks and hand sanitisers to a hospital in Konongo – a town in Ashanti Region – which lack some.

He requested, “Where in Konongo, we need the hospital name and contact and how many nurses work there so that we can throw in some support as soon as possible”.

Furthermore, newly-weds, Medikal and Fella Makafui have taken a very firm decision to give back to the society in support of the poor amidst the COVID19 outbreak.



In a video on Fella‘s Instagram page, she put on display the various food items, toiletries, money and other things they were giving out to people who are in need.

She wrote as caption of the video: ”My Husband and I will be bringing some hand sanitizers,some envelopes (Cash),food stuff and other items (Provisions) to those who can’t afford at the moment.

Kindly DM our management with your location and contact @i.am.richie & @flowdelly491 / or Call 0548503799. #KeepSafe“



