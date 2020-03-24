Ghana’s Jah Lead hosts Germany’s Mattan on remix of hit single; Lonely

Jah Lead is back at it and this time with German-based Kenyan rapper, Mattan on remix of his hit single, Lonely.

German promoter and rap act Mattan has steadily built up his momentum within reliability, competence and originality of his events and concerts across the globe, delving deep into the fusion of events and artist booking.

In a scene blooming with acts who have found a creative avenue within the miscegenation that music provides, Mattan seems to be at the foreground.

The aim is to unite artists from different countries and draw attention to talented African artists in Europe.

His hypnotic melodies and swirling textures are a nod to his German musical heritage which borrows from different parts of Europe.

His influences vary from Brazilian Caetano Veloso, Argentinian Atahualpa Yupanqui and Venezuelan Simón Díaz to Colombian cumbia and Ecuadorian duet Benitez-Valencia, among others.

On Friday night, the two unleashed the lyric video for “LONELY” which is a German remix of the original done by Jah Lead.

The visual, which was created by Crizo Mzeyah has already premiered on YouTube.

Mattan appears to be locked in album mode, as he’s shared several Instagram posts of his studio sessions.

