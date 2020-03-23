Stonebwoy, Fancy Gadam, DJ Switch win big at 2020 IRAWMA awards

3 of Ghana’a finest; Stonebwoy, DJ Switch & Fancy Gadam, have been awarded at the just ended International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held in Jamaica.

Advertisement

The one-time BET award-winner took to his official Twitter handle to confirm winning the Best African/Dancehall Entertainer category.

This is the second time he is wining an IRAWMA award which comes just before he announced the ongoing creation of his own website Stonebwoy.net

Tamale’s very own Fancy Gadam also won the Best Afrobeat Entertainer of the year while DJ Switch claimed the Best Young Entertainer award.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!