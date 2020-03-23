Top Stories

Stonebwoy, Fancy Gadam, DJ Switch win big at 2020 IRAWMA awards

They were awarded in a private ceremony in Jamaica due to the COVID19 outbreak.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago

3 of Ghana’a finest; Stonebwoy, DJ Switch & Fancy Gadam, have been awarded at the just ended International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held in Jamaica.

Advertisement

The one-time BET award-winner took to his official Twitter handle to confirm winning the Best African/Dancehall Entertainer category.

This is the second time he is wining an IRAWMA award which comes just before he announced the ongoing creation of his own website Stonebwoy.net

Tamale’s very own Fancy Gadam also won the Best Afrobeat Entertainer of the year while DJ Switch claimed the Best Young Entertainer award.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Evangelist Shatta Wale invades Twitter with the Good News of salvation

Evangelist Shatta Wale invades Twitter with the Good News of salvation

6 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy draws inspiration from Sonnie Badu amidst COVID19 fears

Stonebwoy draws inspiration from Sonnie Badu amidst COVID19 fears

6 days ago
Photo of Empress Gifty, Celestine Donkor attack COVID19 in two diverse ways

Empress Gifty, Celestine Donkor attack COVID19 in two diverse ways

6 days ago
Photo of Fameye spotted kneeling down in apology to UEW students

Fameye spotted kneeling down in apology to UEW students

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: