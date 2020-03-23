Engaging myself, Sark or Stone won’t be for free – Shatta Wale to government

Shatta Wale in an interview has pre-informed government that he will not avail himself as a COVID19 ambassador if there will not be any financial gratification.

Although he acknowledges the threat the disease poses as well as the pragmatic steps needed to combat it, the musician, who has carved a niche for himself as one of the most influential celebrities says he will turn down the appointment if it comes with no package.



In an interview with 3FM’s MzGee, he said: “They’re working and they’re getting paid… They’re charging us with taxes here and there and we understand.

Our royalties are not getting to us so we’re not even making that kind of money that we have to make; so if government wants to engage me, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie or any other, they should know that there is something that needs to be done. It’s a tradition.



“We can’t come out and say we’re going to do it for free. I’m not part of their political party.

It’s best for them to put a package down. Doing it for free will be very hard for someone like me.”



At a recent press conference in Accra, information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced government’s intention to engage celebrities in the fight against coronavirus.



According to the minister, government, as part of efforts to educate the public about the pandemic will appoint some celebrities as ambassadors.

Amidst claims those who will be appointed will be paid for the services they’ll render, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said there was no such intention.



“We were thinking of having them as public education ambassadors or public education champions.

