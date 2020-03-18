Top Stories

Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at "Anloga Junction"

Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at the countryside
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Facebook

Stonebwoy has revealed his decision to distance himself from his family and be in isolation for 14-days when he returns from the United States.

The “Shuga” crooner currently in the States, after cancelling his tour following the coronavirus outbreak has said he will put his family’s safety first when he arrives in Ghana.

The United States has so far recorded 6,524 cases with death toll passing 100. All the 50 states in the US have recorded cases of coronavirus.

This has prompted the singer to isolate himself to examine his status before coming close to his family.

“It is good to take precautions just to make sure everybody is safe,” he told Prince Tsegah of Hit FM.

“I’ll go to the countryside…It will be like a vacation for me, now the coronavirus is everywhere so no one is running…From observation, it’s a big problem in the world but life has to go on.”

He suggested that the safety of his family is paramount to him and cannot afford to take chances judging from how coronavirus

