My ‘Davi NeBa (Scopatomana)’ song is a true life story – Kawoula Biov

In an interview with Ghanamusic.com, Kawoula Biov the Scopatumana hitmaker made several revelations on his entry unto the music scene among others.

He revealed that so far, his releases have all been inspired by girlfriends in his life especially emphasizing that ‘Daavi ne ba’ song was a true life story of his.

He further complained on how organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter House, have failed to recognize him and his song ‘Davi NeBa’ (Scopatomana) in which he featured Patapaa Amisty, for an award.

His song made waves in 2019 but was not considered in the VGMAs nomination this year.

He said : “I am very disappointed in Charter house for dropping my music.”

He added that it was one of the most popular songs.

“I picked a form for popular song of the year and the best collaboration of the year but the award board dropped all,” Kawoula Biov said.

The artiste has therefore dedicated his new song titled ‘Bloque’ to VGMA, and anyone trying to dull his shine in the music industry.

