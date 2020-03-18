Top Stories

My ‘Davi NeBa (Scopatomana)’ song is a true life story – Kawoula Biov

His releases have all been inspired by girlfriends in his life

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 11 mins ago
My 'Davi NeBa (Scopatomana)' song is a true life story - Kawoula Biov
My 'Davi NeBa (Scopatomana)' song is a true life story - Kawoula Biov Photo Credit: Kawoula Biov/Facebook

In an interview with Ghanamusic.com, Kawoula Biov the Scopatumana hitmaker made several revelations on his entry unto the music scene among others.

Advertisement

He revealed that so far, his releases have all been inspired by girlfriends in his life especially emphasizing that ‘Daavi ne ba’ song was a true life story of his.

He further complained on how organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charter House, have failed to recognize him and his song ‘Davi NeBa’ (Scopatomana) in which he featured Patapaa Amisty, for an award.

His song made waves in 2019 but was not considered in the VGMAs nomination this year.

He said : “I am very disappointed in Charter house for dropping my music.”

He added that it was one of the most popular songs.

“I picked a form for popular song of the year and the best collaboration of the year but the award board dropped all,” Kawoula Biov said.

The artiste has therefore dedicated his new song titled ‘Bloque’ to VGMA, and anyone trying to dull his shine in the music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 3Music FanFest postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak!

3Music FanFest postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak!

5 days ago
Photo of Ghana’s Kwame Yeboah serenades Queen Elizabeth II & other royalty

Ghana’s Kwame Yeboah serenades Queen Elizabeth II & other royalty

5 days ago
Photo of Kwesi Arthur’s father runs to his son’s rescue; blames female victims

Kwesi Arthur’s father runs to his son’s rescue; blames female victims

5 days ago
Photo of Joe Mettle pitched by USA’s Billboard over Wind of Revival album

Joe Mettle pitched by USA’s Billboard over Wind of Revival album

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Check Also
Close
Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: