Top Stories

Coded, other celebs laud Edem’s call for COVID19 awareness in local dialects

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Coded, other celebs laud Edem's call for COVID19 awareness in local dialects
Coded, other celebs laud Edem's call for COVID19 awareness in local dialects Photo Credit: Edem/Facebook

GbevuNation head honcho, Edem has urged his fellow celebrities to use their local dialects to create awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

Advertisement

According to the rapper, a lot of people are being ‘misinformed’ due to the English language being used to create awareness on social media.

Just like the saying ‘leading by example’, he kicked off the new campaign by speaking in his native language Ewe while addressing his fans about the pandemic.

He made the statement through his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 18, adding that ‘non-English speaking people are being misinformed’ about the novel Coronavirus safety tips.

“If u are a public figure, socialite or celebrity and u can make a local language video to help disseminate safety information pls do.

It looks like non-English speaking ppl are being misinformed [sic],” he wrote on Instagram.

Actresses Selassie Ibrahim and Beverly Afaglo and musician Coded of 4×4 fame – who are related to Edem’s ethnic group – endorsed his statement.

Advertisement

So far, some top celebrities including M.anifest, Sister Derby, Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson, and Celestine Donkor have taken it upon themselves to educate their fanbase about the disease.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Edem, Wendy Shay show massive support towards MzVee's comeback

Edem, Wendy Shay show massive support towards MzVee's comeback

14th January 2020
Photo of Audio: Year of Return by Sarkodie feat. Coded (4×4)

Audio: Year of Return by Sarkodie feat. Coded (4×4)

8th December 2019
Photo of Audio: Toto Remix by Edem feat. Davido

Audio: Toto Remix by Edem feat. Davido

1st November 2019
Photo of Audio: Efo Kodjo by Edem

Audio: Efo Kodjo by Edem

28th October 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: