Stonebwoy draws inspiration from Sonnie Badu amidst COVID19 fears

Stonebwoy has paid a visit in such turbulent times to the Atlanta residence of one of Ghana’s greatest gospel exports, Dr. Sonnie Badu.

The visit was announced by Sonnie Badu on his gram where the two were seen posed for a picture in front of the Rockhill Chapel founder’s two luxury cars; a Maserati and a Mercedes Benz.

In the wake of this new pandemic, the Bhim Nation president who has had to cut short his world tour, saw a good opportunity to spend time with one of God’s mouthpiece.

It could be an encoded message to Bhim fans and every soul in general to seek first the kingdom of God in such times without which all of our hustle would be vanity.

