Quamina MP rebuts trollers with solid delivery on Tim Westwood TV

After being terribly backlashed online for his snippet performance from Tim Westwood TV, Ground Up Chale act, Quamina MP has been vindicated with the release of the entire footage of his freestyle.

Days after the public ridicule, the full video has been released and it does appear the youngster would need more muscles to carry the praises heaped on him.

The full video which was made public on March 13, 2020 has now garnered 29,857 views and 346 comments with virtually every commenter hailing the artiste for nailing the beat.

“Goosebumps all over me. Quamina killed it,” said a viewer; with another saying: “My guy, you spoil there. You too much.”

Some expressed shock and disappointment over the decision to slam Quamina MP. They argued that critics should have waited for the full video to make informed judgment than jabbing the singer after watching just a snippet.

“Herh Ghana people dey talk oo!! See how the guy spoil der,” a comment read.

“I heard he flopped so I decided to check it out myself and am like ah I don’t get it cos he did very well,” another read.

The Tim Westwood platform has over the years seen Sarkodie, M.anifest and other Ghanaian artistes display their prowess.

In 2011, Sarkodie proved his mettle with a 4-minute freestyle on the channel. His lyrical dexterity was flawless, the flow was simply incredible, his swag and attitude on point!

Fast-forward to 2019, M.anifest, in an all-black apparel pounced on a beat served him and delivered a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious rap punctuated with puns and metaphor.

