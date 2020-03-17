Nana Dams releases ‘All There’

Nana Dams has announced the release of a new song after being relatively quiet after he dropped a single, ‘Wave Back’ in 2018.

The new song, titled ‘All There’ will see Nana Dams bringing back the/gritty subject matter and melodic flows his fans have grown to love.

Nana Dams had his breakout success with his debut project ‘Mr Ten out of Ten’ back in 2016.

The ‘Mr Ten out of Ten’ project boasted an impressive feature list include 67 members LD, Asap and Dimzy with the production founded by South London legendary drill producer Carnshill.

‘All There’ is out on all digital platforms

