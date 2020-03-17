Top Stories

NanaAdams prepares to release 'All There' soon
Photo Credit: @nanadams_/Instagram

NanaAdams has announced the release of a new song after being relatively quiet after he dropped a single, ‘Wave Back’ in 2018.

The new song, titled ‘All There’ will see NanaAdams mixing the gritty subject matter with his deep-voiced melodic style.

NanaAdams had his breakout success with his debut project ‘Mr Ten out of Ten’ back in 2016.

The ‘Mr Ten out of Ten’ project boasted an impressive feature list include 67 members LD, Asap and Dimzy with the production founded by South London legendary drill producer Carnshill.

‘All There’ will be released on all digital platforms

