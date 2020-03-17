Top Stories

Fameye spotted kneeling down in apology to UEW students

The viral video shows him kneeling down while muttering an apology.

Fameye spotted kneeling down in apology to UEW students
Fameye spotted kneeling down in apology to UEW students Photo Credit: Fameye/fb

Fameye is reported to have been seen kneeling down and pleading to students of University of Education, Mampong campus after failing to show up for an event.

The viral video shows a remorseful Fameye with his entourage park their rides in front of a hostel on the UEW Mampong campus and kneel down briefly while muttering an apology.

He, however, was prevented from making such a public display of apology for an artiste of his status by his management who quickly held him back unto his feet and escorted him into a car nearby.

UEW students and social media has reacted since the occurrence, with most of them tagging the ‘Speed Up’ crooner as a very humble personality.

