Evangelist Shatta Wale invades Twitter with the Good News of salvation

He believes only Jesus Christ can save and protect mankind from COVID19

The African Dancehall king himself, Shatta Wale has sounded a clarion call unto all Ghanaians to repent and give their lives to Jesus Christ so as to be saved and not miss heaven amidst COVID19 fears.

As the virus is claiming lives and causing fear and panic across the world, he’s of this view that only Jesus Christ can save and protect mankind from the threat of this disease.

He made these statements in a series of tweets in relation to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

He tweeted, “Ghanaians must give their life to Christ now, no man can save you this time apart from God !!!! Until they get the cure God is the only way !!!”

