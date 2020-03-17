Empress Gifty, Celestine Donkor attack COVID19 in two diverse ways

Ghanaian female gospel ministers, Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor have taken opposite sides in combating the COVID19 outbreak.

Apart from U.S president Donald Trump’s attempt to fight COVID-19 with prayers, the “Aseda” singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 16, to announce a 7-day fasting and prayers in a bid to let the Coronavirus ‘disappear’.

According to the singer, her ministry, Empress Ministry, will fast and pray during this period ‘to raise an altar for God to cause the disappearance of Corona virus and its source.’

“The Empress ministry is starting a 7 days prayer and fasting to raise an altar for God to cause the disappearance of Corona virus and it source in Jesus name,” he said in an Instagram post.

She said she believes the prayer and fasting will yield a good result and urged all her fans and supporters to join the cause.

“As the theme for this year’s #TREC2020 says ‘The blood that speaks life” we are believing God for a move after the 7th day by the blood of Jesus. Be a part of it as a fan or supporter of the Ministry. #TREC2020.”

On the other hand, Celestine Donkor has come to the aid of Ghanaians in the wake of inflated hand sanitizers, to curb the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

Following government’s announcement of 6 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, the demand for hand sanitizers has shot up insanely with traders and sellers, cashing in big time at the expense of citizens.

The public has been urged to use alcohol-based sanitizers as part of precautionary measures to fight the deadly virus regularly.

Reports over the weekend showed that pharmacies and shops were charging up to GHC 150 cedis for a small bottle of hand sanitizers.

Despite the public outcry to reduce the prices, nothing has been done about the situation.

But thanks to the benevolence of gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, a number of Ghanaians can save money by preparing their own hand sanitizers to improve personal hygiene.

In a video, the ‘Bigger’ hitmaker teaches how to make hand sanitizers at home with basic ingredients that can be found at home.

In the four-minute tutorial video, the singer disclosed that the production of soaps and sanitizers is something she juggles along within her career as a gospel musician.

She also noted that she was compelled to come to the aid of the public due to the situation at hand by contributing her knowledge to the making of sanitizers.

