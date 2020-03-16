Top Stories

Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers

He revealed that panic isn't a solution, taking precaution is.

Rapper M.anifest has outlined 3 priorities to educate the Ghanaian populace in this season of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Firstly, he revealed that panic isn’t a solution to this pandemic but rather we should take precautions to stay safe, as has been trumpeted across social media.

Secondly, he emphasized that although we have all been encouraged to get hand sanitizers, it is only the ones with 70% of alcohol that is effective enough.

All others below that percentage is just to make your hands smell nice.

Lastly, he caved in on the fact that sellers of hand sanitizers who have given exorbitant prices to the product which is in high demand and are making profits at the peril of those that can’t afford it, isn’t right.

He stated, “Making all the profit and not living to enjoy it is a waste of time as it’s a pandemic that concerns everybody”.

