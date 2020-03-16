Kweku Lee set to release debut EP ‘Through The Mud’

Ghanaian Rapper and Musician Alexander Kweku Tenkorang better known as Kweku Lee is set to release his debut extended play titled ‘Through The Mud’.

The 6-tracked EP has had some good conversations after the rapper released the cover art to the tap on his social media timelines.

With ‘Power Tongue’ as the first track which features his mum, Lee explained it’s a prayer to guide him through the journey and path he has chosen by his Mum.

Curated on classic hip hop beats produced by Slum On The Beat & Console Chronikz, the tracks on this project urges the listener to reminisce through the toughest moments one experienced in life.

“Through The Mud was inspired after I had come out of a point of my life when I was in tough situations and heavy struggle.”

We all in our daily lives are restricted by certain muddy circumstances; setbacks at work, family, relationships, etc and we all hope we can get out of it with smiles on our faces. I hope this piece brings peace to my listeners”, Lee stated.

‘Through The Mud’ is set to be released on all music platforms on 20th March 2020. Stay glued.

