I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung
After blazing trails with his Traditional Trap genre hit single, Attaa Adwoa, Bosom P Yung has opened up on his relationship status among other things since his rise to fame.
He revealed that he’s currently not into any relationship because the ladies are many and he’s confused as to who to settle with.
He made this known when he spoke to Delay on the “Delay Show”. The musician asserted that he has only dated once in his lifetime.
According to him, no woman can lay claim to him because he’s not had an affair with any lady since his days in the university.
Bosom P Young mentioned that he’s currently a “semi virgin” because he cannot even recall when he last engaged in any sexual activity with a lady.
“I’m not dating currently because the ladies are many and I cannot choose from the lot. I’ve had an affair before but I cannot remember if I’ve slept with a lady before so that makes me a semi virgin.”
Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay further advised him to avoid complacency as his young career is blossoming.
According to her, the ‘Odo Nwom’ hitmaker needs to focus on the numbers rather than being eaten up by the fame he’s currently enjoying.
To her, it is better to invest his energies and resources in ensuring that his craft becomes topnotch.
Using Sarkodie as an example, Delay encouraged Bosom P not to relent upon his success in the music industry but rather focus on been consistent and relevant in the showbiz industry.
She advised Bosom P Yung to always stick to his true self and desist from living a life to please the public because that could lead to his destruction.