I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung

After blazing trails with his Traditional Trap genre hit single, Attaa Adwoa, Bosom P Yung has opened up on his relationship status among other things since his rise to fame.

Advertisement

He revealed that he’s currently not into any relationship because the ladies are many and he’s confused as to who to settle with.



He made this known when he spoke to Delay on the “Delay Show”. The musician asserted that he has only dated once in his lifetime.



According to him, no woman can lay claim to him because he’s not had an affair with any lady since his days in the university.



Bosom P Young mentioned that he’s currently a “semi virgin” because he cannot even recall when he last engaged in any sexual activity with a lady.



“I’m not dating currently because the ladies are many and I cannot choose from the lot. I’ve had an affair before but I cannot remember if I’ve slept with a lady before so that makes me a semi virgin.”

Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay further advised him to avoid complacency as his young career is blossoming.

According to her, the ‘Odo Nwom’ hitmaker needs to focus on the numbers rather than being eaten up by the fame he’s currently enjoying.

To her, it is better to invest his energies and resources in ensuring that his craft becomes topnotch.

Using Sarkodie as an example, Delay encouraged Bosom P not to relent upon his success in the music industry but rather focus on been consistent and relevant in the showbiz industry.

She advised Bosom P Yung to always stick to his true self and desist from living a life to please the public because that could lead to his destruction.



</p> <p>THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!</p> </div></div><div class="theiaPostSlider_footer _footer"></div><p><!-- END THEIA POST SLIDER --></p><div class="stream-item stream-item-in-post stream-item-inline-post aligncenter"><span class="stream-title">Advertisement</span><!-- Revive Adserver Asynchronous JS Tag - Generated with Revive Adserver v4.2.1 --> <ins data-revive-zoneid="6" data-revive-target="_blank" data-revive-id="d9d8995adc624aad5943916985b608c9"></ins> <script async src="//clickafrik.com/adserver/www/delivery/asyncjs.php"></script></div><div class="sharedaddy sd-sharing-enabled"><div class="robots-nocontent sd-block sd-social sd-social-icon sd-sharing"><h3 class="sd-title">Share this:</h3><div class="sd-content"><ul><li class="share-twitter"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-twitter-46052" class="share-twitter sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=twitter" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Twitter"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-facebook"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-facebook-46052" class="share-facebook sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=facebook" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Facebook"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-jetpack-whatsapp"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-jetpack-whatsapp sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=jetpack-whatsapp" target="_blank" title="Click to share on WhatsApp"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-linkedin"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-linkedin-46052" class="share-linkedin sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=linkedin" target="_blank" title="Click to share on LinkedIn"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-telegram"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-telegram sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=telegram" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Telegram"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-pinterest"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-pinterest-46052" class="share-pinterest sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=pinterest" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Pinterest"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-email"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-email sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=email" target="_blank" title="Click to email this to a friend"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li><a href="#" class="sharing-anchor sd-button share-more"><span>More</span></a></li><li class="share-end"></li></ul><div class="sharing-hidden"><div class="inner" style="display: none;"><ul><li class="share-print"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-print sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/#print" target="_blank" title="Click to print"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to print (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-skype"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-skype-46052" class="share-skype sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=skype" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Skype"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-end"></li><li class="share-reddit"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-reddit sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=reddit" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Reddit"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-tumblr"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-tumblr sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=tumblr" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Tumblr"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-end"></li><li class="share-pocket"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-pocket sd-button share-icon no-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/?share=pocket" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Pocket"><span></span><span class="sharing-screen-reader-text">Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)</span></a></li><li class="share-end"></li></ul></div></div></div></div></div><div class='sharedaddy sd-block sd-like jetpack-likes-widget-wrapper jetpack-likes-widget-unloaded' id='like-post-wrapper-1977693-46052-5e6f8306dcb90' data-src='https://widgets.wp.com/likes/#blog_id=1977693&post_id=46052&origin=www.ghanamusic.com&obj_id=1977693-46052-5e6f8306dcb90' data-name='like-post-frame-1977693-46052-5e6f8306dcb90'><h3 class="sd-title">Like this:</h3><div class='likes-widget-placeholder post-likes-widget-placeholder' style='height: 55px;'><span class='button'><span>Like</span></span> <span class="loading">Loading...</span></div><span class='sd-text-color'></span><a class='sd-link-color'></a></div><div data-theiaPostSlider-sliderOptions='{"slideContainer":"#tps_slideContainer_46052","nav":[".theiaPostSlider_nav"],"navText":"%{currentSlide} of %{totalSlides}","helperText":"Use your &leftarrow; &rightarrow; (arrow) keys to browse","defaultSlide":0,"transitionEffect":"slide","transitionSpeed":400,"keyboardShortcuts":true,"scrollAfterRefresh":true,"numberOfSlides":1,"slides":[],"useSlideSources":null,"themeType":"font","prevText":"Prev","nextText":"Next","buttonWidth":0,"buttonWidth_post":0,"postUrl":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/news\/top-stories\/2020\/03\/16\/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung\/","postId":46052,"refreshAds":false,"refreshAdsEveryNSlides":1,"adRefreshingMechanism":"javascript","ajaxUrl":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","loopSlides":false,"scrollTopOffset":0,"hideNavigationOnFirstSlide":false,"isRtl":false,"excludedWords":[""],"prevFontIcon":"<span aria-hidden=\"true\" class=\"tps-icon-chevron-circle-left\"><\/span>","nextFontIcon":"<span aria-hidden=\"true\" class=\"tps-icon-chevron-circle-right\"><\/span>"}' data-theiaPostSlider-onChangeSlide='""'></div> <div class="post-bottom-meta"><div class="post-bottom-meta-title"><span class="fa fa-tags" aria-hidden="true"></span> Tags</div><span class="tagcloud"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/tag/attaa-adwoa/" rel="tag">Attaa Adwoa</a> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/tag/bosom-p-yung/" rel="tag">Bosom P-Yung</a> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/tag/featured/" rel="tag">Featured</a> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/tag/odo-nwom/" rel="tag">Odo Nwom</a></span></div> </div><!-- .entry-content /--> <script type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"http:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","dateCreated":"2020-03-16T12:26:44+00:00","datePublished":"2020-03-16T12:26:44+00:00","dateModified":"2020-03-16T12:26:48+00:00","headline":"I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung","name":"I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung","keywords":"Attaa Adwoa,Bosom P-Yung,Featured,Odo Nwom","url":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/news\/top-stories\/2020\/03\/16\/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung\/","description":"After blazing trails with his Traditional Trap genre hit single, Attaa Adwoa, Bosom P Yung has opened up on his relationship status among other things since his rise to fame. He revealed that he\u2019s cur","copyrightYear":"2020","articleSection":"Top Stories","articleBody":"

After blazing trails with his Traditional Trap genre hit single, Attaa Adwoa, Bosom P Yung has opened up on his relationship status among other things since his rise to fame.















He revealed that he\u2019s currently not into any relationship because the ladies are many and he\u2019s confused as to who to settle with.He made this known when he spoke to Delay on the \u201cDelay Show\u201d. The musician asserted that he has only dated once in his lifetime.According to him, no woman can lay claim to him because he\u2019s not had an affair with any lady since his days in the university.Bosom P Young mentioned that he\u2019s currently a \"semi virgin\" because he cannot even recall when he last engaged in any sexual activity with a lady.\u201cI\u2019m not dating currently because the ladies are many and I cannot choose from the lot. I\u2019ve had an affair before but I cannot remember if I\u2019ve slept with a lady before so that makes me a semi virgin.\u201d







Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay further advised him to avoid complacency as his young career is blossoming.







According to her, the \u2018Odo Nwom\u2019 hitmaker needs to focus on the numbers rather than being eaten up by the fame he\u2019s currently enjoying.







To her, it is better to invest his energies and resources in ensuring that his craft becomes topnotch.







Using Sarkodie as an example, Delay encouraged Bosom P not to relent upon his success in the music industry but rather focus on been consistent and relevant in the showbiz industry.







She advised Bosom P Yung to always stick to his true self and desist from living a life to please the public because that could lead to his destruction.







THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

","publisher":{"@id":"#Publisher","@type":"Organization","name":"Ghana Music","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2017\/12\/ghanamusic.png"},"sameAs":["https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/ghanamusicdotcom","https:\/\/www.twitter.com\/ghanamusic","https:\/\/www.pinterest.com\/ghanamusic","https:\/\/www.linkedin.com\/showcase\/ghanamusic","http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/subscription_center?add_user=GhanaMusicDotCom","https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/ghanamusicradio","https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/ghanamusic","https:\/\/www.mixcloud.com\/ghanamusicradio\/"]},"sourceOrganization":{"@id":"#Publisher"},"copyrightHolder":{"@id":"#Publisher"},"mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/news\/top-stories\/2020\/03\/16\/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung\/","breadcrumb":{"@id":"#Breadcrumb"}},"author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Worla Quist, Ghana Music","url":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/author\/worlanyo-quist\/"},"image":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.ghanamusic.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/snapshot.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1","width":1200,"height":675}}</script> <div class="toggle-post-content clearfix"> <a id="toggle-post-button" class="button" href="#"> Show More <span class="fa fa-chevron-down"></span> </a> </div><!-- .toggle-post-content --> </article><!-- #the-post /--> <div class="post-components"> <div id="read-next-block" class="container-wrapper read-next-slider-4"> <h2 class="read-next-block-title">Read Next</h2> <section id="tie-read-next" class="slider-area mag-box"> <div id="tie-main-slider-4-read-next" class="tie-main-slider main-slider wide-slider-with-navfor-wrapper wide-slider-wrapper centered-title-slider tie-slick-slider-wrapper" data-slider-id="4" data-autoplay="true" data-speed="3000"> <div class="main-slider-inner"> <div class="container slider-main-container"> <div class="tie-slick-slider"> <ul class="tie-slider-nav"></ul> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?fit=768%2C960&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-46059 tie-slide-1 tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/making-profit-not-living-to-enjoy-it-is-a-waste-of-time-m-anifest-to-sanitizer-sellers/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-4" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/top-stories/">Top Stories</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">31 mins ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/making-profit-not-living-to-enjoy-it-is-a-waste-of-time-m-anifest-to-sanitizer-sellers/">Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-46030 tie-slide-2 tie-thumb"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/2020/03/15/2020-week-11-top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="2020 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-17522" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/">Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">1 day ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/2020/03/15/2020-week-11-top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/">2020 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screen-Shot-2020-03-13-at-6.21.18-PM.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-46016 tie-slide-3 tie-video"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/14/video-yaazo-by-ahtitude-feat-medikal-kofi-mole-bosom-p-yung-joey-b/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="Video: Yaazo by Ahtitude feat. Medikal, Kofi Mole, Bosom P-Yung, Joey B"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-48" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/video/music-videos/">Music Videos</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/14/video-yaazo-by-ahtitude-feat-medikal-kofi-mole-bosom-p-yung-joey-b/">Video: Yaazo by Ahtitude feat. Medikal, Kofi Mole, Bosom P-Yung, Joey B</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-45987 tie-slide-4 tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/14/13-viral-singles-under-just-3-months-its-a-shattaronavirus-outbreak/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-4" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/top-stories/">Top Stories</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/14/13-viral-singles-under-just-3-months-its-a-shattaronavirus-outbreak/">13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/bb.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-45980 tie-slide-5 tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/13/kuami-eugene-set-to-thrill-6-african-countries-with-the-son-of-africa-tour/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="Kuami Eugene set to thrill 6 African countries with the Son of Africa tour"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-4" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/top-stories/">Top Stories</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/13/kuami-eugene-set-to-thrill-6-african-countries-with-the-son-of-africa-tour/">Kuami Eugene set to thrill 6 African countries with the Son of Africa tour</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/WhatsApp-Image-2020-03-13-at-7.52.31-AM.jpeg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-45984 tie-slide-6 is-trending tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/events/2020/03/13/3music-fanfest-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="3Music FanFest postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak!"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-25" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/events/">Events</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="trending-post fa fa-bolt " aria-hidden="true"></span><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/events/2020/03/13/3music-fanfest-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak/">3Music FanFest postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak!</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/dd.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-45935 tie-slide-1 tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/featured-artiste/2020/03/13/ghanas-kwame-yeboah-serenades-queen-elizabeth-ii-other-royalty/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="Ghana’s Kwame Yeboah serenades Queen Elizabeth II & other royalty"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-37" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/artistes/featured-artiste/">Featured Artiste</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/featured-artiste/2020/03/13/ghanas-kwame-yeboah-serenades-queen-elizabeth-ii-other-royalty/">Ghana’s Kwame Yeboah serenades Queen Elizabeth II & other royalty</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/ke.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-45937 tie-slide-2 tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/13/kwesi-arthurs-father-runs-to-his-sons-rescue-blames-female-victims/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="Kwesi Arthur’s father runs to his son’s rescue; blames female victims"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-4" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/top-stories/">Top Stories</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/13/kwesi-arthurs-father-runs-to-his-sons-rescue-blames-female-victims/">Kwesi Arthur’s father runs to his son’s rescue; blames female victims</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Joe-Mettle.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-45927 tie-slide-3 tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/12/joe-mettle-pitched-by-usas-billboard-over-wind-of-revival-album/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="Joe Mettle pitched by USA’s Billboard over Wind of Revival album"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-4" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/top-stories/">Top Stories</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">4 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/12/joe-mettle-pitched-by-usas-billboard-over-wind-of-revival-album/">Joe Mettle pitched by USA’s Billboard over Wind of Revival album</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> <div style="background-image: url(https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-12-at-12.47.02-PM-1-e1584018636231.png?fit=1200%2C676&ssl=1)" class="slide slide-id-45914 tie-slide-4 tie-standard"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/12/eulogized-shatta-wale-set-to-sign-1st-female-act-kanea/" class="all-over-thumb-link" aria-label="Eulogized Shatta Wale set to sign 1st female act; Kanea"></a> <div class="thumb-overlay"><div class="container"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><a class="post-cat tie-cat-4" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/top-stories/">Top Stories</a></span><div class="thumb-content"><div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">4 days ago</span></div> <h2 class="thumb-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/12/eulogized-shatta-wale-set-to-sign-1st-female-act-kanea/">Eulogized Shatta Wale set to sign 1st female act; Kanea</a></h2> </div> <!-- .thumb-content /--></div><!-- .container --> </div><!-- .thumb-overlay /--> </div><!-- .slide || .grid-item /--> </div><!-- .tie-slick-slider /--> </div><!-- .slider-main-container /--> </div><!-- .main-slider-inner /--> </div><!-- .main-slider /--> <div class="wide-slider-nav-wrapper "> <ul class="tie-slider-nav"></ul> <div class="container"> <div class="tie-row"> <div class="tie-col-md-12"> <div class="tie-slick-slider"> <div class="slide tie-slide-5"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">31 mins ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-6"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">1 day ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">2020 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-1"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">Video: Yaazo by Ahtitude feat. Medikal, Kofi Mole, Bosom P-Yung, Joey B</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-2"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-3"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">Kuami Eugene set to thrill 6 African countries with the Son of Africa tour</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-4"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="trending-post fa fa-bolt " aria-hidden="true"></span><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">3Music FanFest postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak!</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-5"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">Ghana’s Kwame Yeboah serenades Queen Elizabeth II & other royalty</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-6"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">3 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">Kwesi Arthur’s father runs to his son’s rescue; blames female victims</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-1"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">4 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">Joe Mettle pitched by USA’s Billboard over Wind of Revival album</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> <div class="slide tie-slide-2"> <div class="slide-overlay"> <div class="thumb-meta"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">4 days ago</span></div> <h3 class="thumb-title">Eulogized Shatta Wale set to sign 1st female act; Kanea</h3> </div> </div><!-- slide /--> </div><!-- .wide_slider_nav /--> </div><!-- .tie-col /--> </div><!-- .tie-row /--> </div><!-- .container /--> </div><!-- #wide-slider-nav-wrapper /--> </section><!-- .slider-area --> </div><!-- #read-next-block --> <div class="about-author container-wrapper about-author-5"> <div class="author-avatar"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/author/worlanyo-quist/"> <img src="https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/23e8ac9127b6d37bcfc50423a3e0e60a?s=180&d=mm&r=g" width="180" height="180" alt="Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music" class="avatar avatar-180 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-180 photo avatar-default jetpack-lazy-image" data-lazy-src="https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/23e8ac9127b6d37bcfc50423a3e0e60a?s=180&is-pending-load=1#038;d=mm&r=g" srcset=""><noscript><img src="https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/23e8ac9127b6d37bcfc50423a3e0e60a?s=180&d=mm&r=g" width="180" height="180" alt="Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music" class="avatar avatar-180 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-180 photo avatar-default" /></noscript> </a> </div><!-- .author-avatar /--> <div class="author-info"> <h3 class="author-name"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/author/worlanyo-quist/">Worla Quist, Ghana Music</a></h3> <div class="author-bio"> </div><!-- .author-bio /--> <ul class="social-icons"> <li class="social-icons-item"> <a href="https://fb.com/lasqo" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="social-link facebook-social-icon"> <span class="fa fa-facebook" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span> </a> </li> <li class="social-icons-item"> <a href="https://twitter.com/w_the_lasq" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="social-link twitter-social-icon"> <span class="fa fa-twitter" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter</span> </a> </li> <li class="social-icons-item"> <a href="https://instagram.com/w_the_lasq" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="social-link instagram-social-icon"> <span class="fa fa-instagram" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div><!-- .author-info /--> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div><!-- .about-author /--> <div class="container-wrapper" id="post-newsletter"> <div class="subscribe-widget"> <div class="widget-inner-wrap"> <span class="fa fa-envelope newsletter-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <div class="subscribe-widget-content"> <h4>Be the first to know!</h4> <h3>Subscribe to our mailing list to get the new updates!</h3> </div> <div id="mc_embed_signup"> <form action="https://ghanamusic.us3.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=16aa8938b748584a49bdaa1af&id=fcfb2d3b15" method="post" id="mc-embedded-subscribe-form" name="mc-embedded-subscribe-form" class="subscribe-form validate" target="_blank" novalidate> <div id="mc_embed_signup_scroll"> <div class="mc-field-group"> <label class="screen-reader-text" for="mce-EMAIL">Enter your Email address</label> <input type="email" value="" id="mce-EMAIL" placeholder="Enter your Email address" name="EMAIL" class="subscribe-input required email" id="mce-EMAIL"> </div> <div id="mce-responses" class="clear"> <div class="response" id="mce-error-response" style="display:none"></div> <div class="response" id="mce-success-response" style="display:none"></div> </div> <input type="submit" value="Subscribe" name="subscribe" id="mc-embedded-subscribe" class="button subscribe-submit"> </div> </form> </div> </div><!-- .widget-inner-wrap /--> </div><!-- .subscribe-widget /--> </div><!-- #post-newsletter /--> <div class="prev-next-post-nav container-wrapper media-overlay"> <div class="tie-col-xs-6 prev-post"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/16/video-we-praise-by-dir-eddie-adjei/" style="background-image: url(https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1)" class="post-thumb" rel="prev"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> </a> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/16/video-we-praise-by-dir-eddie-adjei/" rel="prev"> <h3 class="post-title">Video: We Praise by Dir. Eddie Adjei</h3> </a> </div> <div class="tie-col-xs-6 next-post"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/kweku-lee-set-to-release-debut-ep-through-the-mud/" style="background-image: url(https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1)" class="post-thumb" rel="next"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> </a> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/kweku-lee-set-to-release-debut-ep-through-the-mud/" rel="next"> <h3 class="post-title">Kweku Lee set to release debut EP 'Through The Mud'</h3> </a> </div> </div><!-- .prev-next-post-nav /--> <div id="related-posts" class="container-wrapper has-extra-post"> <div class="mag-box-title the-global-title"> <h3>Related Articles</h3> </div> <div class="related-posts-list"> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <a aria-label="Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/events/2020/03/11/daughters-of-glorious-jesus-set-to-host-elder-mireku-s-p-kofi-sarpong-others-at-tribute-concert/" class="post-thumb"><img width="390" height="220" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert" data-attachment-id="45880" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert" data-image-description="<p>Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert</p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?w=1200&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?resize=1024%2C576&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?resize=768%2C432&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1 390w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 390px) 100vw, 390px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86800299_2737208929666534_4393700665625411584_n.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/events/2020/03/11/daughters-of-glorious-jesus-set-to-host-elder-mireku-s-p-kofi-sarpong-others-at-tribute-concert/">Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">5 days ago</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <a aria-label="Mugeez’ Chihuahua is on its way" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/11/mugeez-chihuahua-is-on-its-way/" class="post-thumb"><img width="390" height="220" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Mugeez’ Chihuahua is on its way" data-attachment-id="45867" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/mugeez/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Mugeez’ Chihuahua is own its way" data-image-description="<p>Mugeez’ Chihuahua is own its way</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?w=1200&ssl=1 1200w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1 300w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?resize=1024%2C576&ssl=1 1024w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?resize=768%2C432&ssl=1 768w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1 390w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 390px) 100vw, 390px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Mugeez.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/11/mugeez-chihuahua-is-on-its-way/">Mugeez’ Chihuahua is on its way</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">5 days ago</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <a aria-label="Unveiled! Elder S.K Ampiah: An unsung Gospel music living legend" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/featured-artiste/2020/03/10/unveiled-elder-s-k-ampiah-an-unsung-gospel-music-living-legend/" class="post-thumb"><img width="390" height="220" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Unveiled! Elder S.K Ampiah: An unsung Gospel music living legend" data-attachment-id="45823" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/featured-artiste/2020/03/10/unveiled-elder-s-k-ampiah-an-unsung-gospel-music-living-legend/attachment/screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3-54-01-pm/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="Unveiled! Elder S.K Ampiah: An unsung Gospel music living legend" data-image-description="<p>Unveiled! Elder S.K Ampiah: An unsung Gospel music living legend </p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?w=1200&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?resize=1024%2C576&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?resize=768%2C432&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1 390w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 390px) 100vw, 390px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Screenshot-2020-03-10-at-3.54.01-PM.png?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/featured-artiste/2020/03/10/unveiled-elder-s-k-ampiah-an-unsung-gospel-music-living-legend/">Unveiled! Elder S.K Ampiah: An unsung Gospel music living legend</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">6 days ago</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <a aria-label="Modulo Tha Ga Bwoy premieres ‘Spirit’ featuring Ralph Enzee" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/new-artiste/2020/03/10/modulo-tha-ga-bwoy-premieres-spirit-featuring-ralph-enzee/" class="post-thumb"><img width="390" height="220" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Modulo Tha Ga Bwoy premieres ‘Spirit’ featuring Ralph Enzee" data-attachment-id="45816" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/new-artiste/2020/03/10/modulo-tha-ga-bwoy-premieres-spirit-featuring-ralph-enzee/attachment/img_5391/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Modulo Tha Ga Bwoy premieres ‘Spirit’ featuring Ralph Enzee" data-image-description="<p>Modulo Tha Ga Bwoy premieres ‘Spirit’ featuring Ralph Enzee</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?w=1200&ssl=1 1200w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1 300w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?resize=1024%2C576&ssl=1 1024w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?resize=768%2C432&ssl=1 768w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1 390w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 390px) 100vw, 390px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_5391.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/artistes/new-artiste/2020/03/10/modulo-tha-ga-bwoy-premieres-spirit-featuring-ralph-enzee/">Modulo Tha Ga Bwoy premieres ‘Spirit’ featuring Ralph Enzee</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item fa-before">6 days ago</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> </div><!-- .related-posts-list /--> </div><!-- #related-posts /--> <div class="heateor_sc_social_comments"><div style="clear:both"></div><h3 class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply</h3><div style="clear:both"></div><ul class="heateor_sc_comments_tabs"><li><a class="heateor-sc-ui-tabs-active" id="heateor_sc_facebook_comments_a" href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="this.setAttribute('class', 'heateor-sc-ui-tabs-active');document.getElementById('heateor_sc_facebook_comments').style.display = 'block';"><div title="Facebook Comments" class="heateor_sc_facebook_background"><i class="heateor_sc_facebook_svg"></i></div><span class="heateor_sc_comments_label">Facebook Comments</span></a></li></ul><div id="heateor_sc_facebook_comments"><style type="text/css">.fb-comments,.fb-comments span,.fb-comments span iframe[style]{min-width:100%!important;width:100%!important}</style><div id="fb-root"></div><script type="text/javascript">!function(e,n,t){var o,c=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];e.getElementById(t)||(o=e.createElement(n),o.id=t,o.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_GB/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.2&appId=125368600806840",c.parentNode.insertBefore(o,c))}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk");</script><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/" data-colorscheme="light" data-numposts="" data-width="100%" data-order-by="social" ></div></div></div> </div><!-- .post-components /--> </div><!-- .main-content --> <div id="check-also-box" class="container-wrapper check-also-right"> <div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"> <div class="the-subtitle">Check Also</div> <a href="#" id="check-also-close" class="remove"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close</span> </a> </div> <div class="widget posts-list-big-first has-first-big-post"> <ul class="posts-list-items"> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Stonebwoy addresses several matters arising" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2019/08/10/stonebwoy-addresses-several-matters-arising/" class="post-thumb"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><span class="post-cat tie-cat-4">Top Stories</span></span><img width="390" height="220" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Stonebwoy addresses several matters arising" data-attachment-id="37159" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Stonebwoy addresses several matters arising" data-image-description="<p>Stonebwoy addresses several matters arising</p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?w=1200&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?resize=768%2C432&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?resize=1024%2C576&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1 390w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 390px) 100vw, 390px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/64504648_109183466921537_253021615655973619_n.jpg?resize=390%2C220&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2019/08/10/stonebwoy-addresses-several-matters-arising/">Stonebwoy addresses several matters arising</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">10th August 2019</span> </div> </div> </li> </ul><!-- .related-posts-list /--> </div> </div><!-- #related-posts /--> <aside class="sidebar tie-col-md-4 tie-col-xs-12 normal-side is-sticky" aria-label="Primary Sidebar"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <div id="stream-item-widget-9" class="container-wrapper widget stream-item-widget"><div class="stream-item-widget-content"><span class="stream-title">Advertisement</span><!-- Revive Adserver Asynchronous JS Tag - Generated with Revive Adserver v4.2.1 --> <ins data-revive-zoneid="2" data-revive-id="d9d8995adc624aad5943916985b608c9"></ins> <script async src="//clickafrik.com/adserver/www/delivery/asyncjs.php"></script></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="arqam_counter-widget-4" class="container-wrapper widget arqam_counter-widget"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">Find us on Social Media<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div> <div class="arqam-widget-counter arq-metro arq-flat arq-col3 inside-widget"> <ul> <li class="arq-facebook"> <a href="http://www.facebook.com/ghanamusicdotcom" target="_blank" > <i class="counter-icon arqicon-facebook"></i> <span>676k</span> <small>Fans</small> </a> </li> <li class="arq-twitter"> <a href="http://twitter.com/ghanamusic" target="_blank" > <i class="counter-icon arqicon-twitter"></i> <span>154k</span> <small>Followers</small> </a> </li> <li class="arq-youtube"> <a href="http://youtube.com/user/ghanamusicdotcom" target="_blank" > <i class="counter-icon arqicon-youtube"></i> <span>173k</span> <small>Subscribers</small> </a> </li> <li class="arq-instagram"> <a href="http://instagram.com/ghanamusic" target="_blank" > <i class="counter-icon arqicon-instagram"></i> <span>86,301</span> <small>Followers</small> </a> </li> <li class="arq-linkedin"> <a href="http://linkedin.com/showcase/ghanamusic" target="_blank" > <i class="counter-icon arqicon-linkedin"></i> <span>500</span> <small>Followers</small> </a> </li> <li class="arq-pinterest"> <a href="http://www.pinterest.com/ghanamusic" target="_blank" > <i class="counter-icon arqicon-pinterest"></i> <span>144</span> <small>Followers</small> </a> </li> <li class="arq-mixcloud"> <a href="https://www.mixcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/" target="_blank" > <i class="counter-icon arqicon-mixcloud"></i> <span>76</span> <small>Followers</small> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- Arqam Social Counter Plugin : http://codecanyon.net/user/TieLabs/portfolio?ref=TieLabs --> <div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="posts-list-widget-11" class="container-wrapper widget posts-list"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">Trending<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div><div class="media-overlay posts-list-counter"><ul class="posts-list-items"> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/14/13-viral-singles-under-just-3-months-its-a-shattaronavirus-outbreak/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of 13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!" data-attachment-id="45999" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/14/13-viral-singles-under-just-3-months-its-a-shattaronavirus-outbreak/attachment/shatta-wale-3/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!" data-image-description="<p>13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Shatta-Wale.jpeg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/14/13-viral-singles-under-just-3-months-its-a-shattaronavirus-outbreak/">13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 days ago</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-video"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Video: Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/01/08/video-attaa-adwoa-by-bosom-p-yung/" class="post-thumb"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Video: Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" data-attachment-id="43155" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/screen-shot-2020-01-08-at-10-44-57-am-copy/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" data-image-description="<p>Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/01/08/video-attaa-adwoa-by-bosom-p-yung/">Video: Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">8th January 2020</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/02/28/larruso-previews-new-song-gi-dem-to-stonebwoy-drops-on-march-13/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!" data-attachment-id="45316" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/02/28/larruso-previews-new-song-gi-dem-to-stonebwoy-drops-on-march-13/attachment/profile/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"8","credit":"JAY-BROLIN","camera":"Canon EOS 6D","caption":"","created_timestamp":"1578956852","copyright":"KKB_Multimedia_Concepts","focal_length":"75","iso":"200","shutter_speed":"0.00625","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!" data-image-description="<p>Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/02/28/larruso-previews-new-song-gi-dem-to-stonebwoy-drops-on-march-13/">Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 weeks ago</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="2020 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/2020/01/12/2020-week-2-top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of 2020 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown" data-attachment-id="43155" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/screen-shot-2020-01-08-at-10-44-57-am-copy/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" data-image-description="<p>Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/2020/01/12/2020-week-2-top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/">2020 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">12th January 2020</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/lists/2020/02/29/live-updates-2020-vgma-nominees-list/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list" data-attachment-id="45322" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list" data-image-description="<p>Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list</p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/lists/2020/02/29/live-updates-2020-vgma-nominees-list/">Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 weeks ago</span> </div> </div> </li> </ul></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="stream-item-widget-10" class="container-wrapper widget stream-item-widget"><div class="stream-item-widget-content"><span class="stream-title">Advertisement</span><!-- Revive Adserver Asynchronous JS Tag - Generated with Revive Adserver v4.2.1 --> <ins data-revive-zoneid="4" data-revive-id="d9d8995adc624aad5943916985b608c9"></ins> <script async src="//clickafrik.com/adserver/www/delivery/asyncjs.php"></script></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="posts-list-widget-12" class="container-wrapper widget posts-list"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">Popular<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div><div class="media-overlay "><ul class="posts-list-items"> <li class="widget-post-list tie-video"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Video: Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/01/08/video-attaa-adwoa-by-bosom-p-yung/" class="post-thumb"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Video: Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" data-attachment-id="43155" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/screen-shot-2020-01-08-at-10-44-57-am-copy/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" data-image-description="<p>Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/01/08/video-attaa-adwoa-by-bosom-p-yung/">Video: Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">8th January 2020</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/lists/2020/02/29/live-updates-2020-vgma-nominees-list/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list" data-attachment-id="45322" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list" data-image-description="<p>Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list</p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/87433040_654546358687093_9076244976292543240_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/lists/2020/02/29/live-updates-2020-vgma-nominees-list/">Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 weeks ago</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="2020 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/2020/01/12/2020-week-2-top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of 2020 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown" data-attachment-id="43155" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/screen-shot-2020-01-08-at-10-44-57-am-copy/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung" data-image-description="<p>Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screen-Shot-2020-01-08-at-10.44.57-AM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/2020/01/12/2020-week-2-top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/">2020 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">12th January 2020</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="2020 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-10-countdown/2020/01/08/2020-week-1-ghana-music-top-10-countdown/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of 2020 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown" data-attachment-id="43151" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/ghchartweek532019/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?fit=2166%2C2560&ssl=1" data-orig-size="2166,2560" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="2020 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown" data-image-description="<p>2020 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?fit=254%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?fit=708%2C836&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/GhChartWeek532019-scaled.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/charts/top-10-countdown/2020/01/08/2020-week-1-ghana-music-top-10-countdown/">2020 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">8th January 2020</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/02/28/larruso-previews-new-song-gi-dem-to-stonebwoy-drops-on-march-13/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!" data-attachment-id="45316" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/02/28/larruso-previews-new-song-gi-dem-to-stonebwoy-drops-on-march-13/attachment/profile/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"8","credit":"JAY-BROLIN","camera":"Canon EOS 6D","caption":"","created_timestamp":"1578956852","copyright":"KKB_Multimedia_Concepts","focal_length":"75","iso":"200","shutter_speed":"0.00625","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!" data-image-description="<p>Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/profile.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/02/28/larruso-previews-new-song-gi-dem-to-stonebwoy-drops-on-march-13/">Larruso previews new song “Gi Dem” to Stonebwoy – drops on March 13!</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 weeks ago</span> </div> </div> </li> </ul></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="reviews-posts-widget-2" class="container-wrapper widget reviews-posts-widget"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">Best Reviews<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div> <ul class="reviews-posts"> <li> <div class="review-thumbnail"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/single-album-ep/2018/12/13/album-review-flame-by-rosel-pomaney/" title="Permalink to Album Review: Flame by Rosel Pomaney" rel="bookmark"> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/500x500.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Album Review: Flame by Rosel Pomaney" data-attachment-id="26323" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/single-album-ep/2018/12/13/album-review-flame-by-rosel-pomaney/attachment/500x500/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/500x500.jpg?fit=1000%2C1000&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1000,1000" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Album Review: Flame by Rosel Pomaney" data-image-description="<p>Album Review: Flame by Rosel Pomaney</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/500x500.jpg?fit=300%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/500x500.jpg?fit=708%2C708&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/500x500.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/500x500.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/500x500.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /> </a> </div><!-- review-thumbnail /--> <h3><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/single-album-ep/2018/12/13/album-review-flame-by-rosel-pomaney/" title="Permalink to Album Review: Flame by Rosel Pomaney" >Album Review: Flame by Rosel Pomaney</a></h3> <span title="Fantastic" class="post-single-rate post-small-rate hearts-small"> <span style="width: 84.25%"></span> </span> </li> <li> <div class="review-thumbnail"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/single-album-ep/2019/07/23/a-review-of-shatta-wales-verse-on-already/" title="Permalink to A review of Shatta Wale’s verse on ‘Already’" rel="bookmark"> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="A review of Shatta Wale's verse on 'Already'" data-attachment-id="36517" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?fit=1200%2C1200&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,1200" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="A review of Shatta Wale’s verse on ‘Already’" data-image-description="<p>A review of Shatta Wale’s verse on ‘Already’</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?fit=300%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?fit=708%2C708&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1563654582047_photo-206-17-2-1.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /> </a> </div><!-- review-thumbnail /--> <h3><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/single-album-ep/2019/07/23/a-review-of-shatta-wales-verse-on-already/" title="Permalink to A review of Shatta Wale’s verse on ‘Already’" >A review of Shatta Wale’s verse on ‘Already’</a></h3> <span title="Fantastic" class="post-single-rate post-small-rate hearts-small"> <span style="width: 83.333333333333%"></span> </span> </li> <li> <div class="review-thumbnail"> <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/show-concert/2019/07/29/fans-cry-for-more-at-akesse-brempongs-agape-carnival/" title="Permalink to Event Review: Akesse Brempong’s Agape Carnival" rel="bookmark"> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Fans cry for more at Akesse Brempong's Agape Carnival" data-attachment-id="36905" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/show-concert/2019/07/29/fans-cry-for-more-at-akesse-brempongs-agape-carnival/attachment/akesse-2/" data-orig-file="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Fans cry for more at Akesse Brempong’s Agape Carnival" data-image-description="<p>Fans cry for more at Akesse Brempong’s Agape Carnival</p> " data-medium-file="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/akesse-2.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /> </a> </div><!-- review-thumbnail /--> <h3><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/reviews/show-concert/2019/07/29/fans-cry-for-more-at-akesse-brempongs-agape-carnival/" title="Permalink to Event Review: Akesse Brempong’s Agape Carnival" >Event Review: Akesse Brempong’s Agape Carnival</a></h3> <span title="Fantastic" class="post-single-rate post-small-rate hearts-small"> <span style="width: 81.75%"></span> </span> </li> </ul> <div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--> </div><!-- .theiaStickySidebar /--> </aside><!-- .sidebar /--> </div><!-- .main-content-row /--> </div><!-- #content /--> <div class="stream-item stream-item-above-footer"><span class="stream-title">Advertisement </span><!-- Revive Adserver Asynchronous JS Tag (click tracking for: Revive Adserver) - Generated with Revive Adserver v4.2.1 --> <ins data-revive-zoneid="11" data-revive-ct0="{clickurl_enc}" data-revive-id="d9d8995adc624aad5943916985b608c9"></ins> <script async src="//clickafrik.com/adserver/www/delivery/asyncjs.php"></script></div> <footer id="footer" class="site-footer dark-skin dark-widgetized-area"> <div id="footer-instagram" class="footer-instagram-section"> <a id="instagram-link" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.instagram.com/ghanamusic/"><span class="fa fa-instagram" aria-hidden="true"></span> Follow us on Instagram</a> <div class="tie-insta-box "> <div class="tie-insta-photos"> <div class="tie-insta-post"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9r312phYOT" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><img src="https://instagram.fymy1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/c0.168.1350.1350a/s640x640/89439616_2784173531666893_1932790536040668847_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.fymy1-2.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_cat=101&_nc_ohc=xiLyh0jxSa8AX-iGEsR&oh=f67a710f82ca4b7d44e52bdecc8b6507&oe=5EA71552" width="320" height="320" alt="Instagram Photo" /></a> </div> <div class="tie-insta-post"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9rvpUFhO0G" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><img src="https://instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-15/e35/c156.0.408.408a/89393857_135471267886436_6932698018385303843_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_cat=108&_nc_ohc=Urq8vIOFefUAX-k1nbC&oh=49fa2509e9f1db068e9f30d9bf5fa245&oe=5E7169B3" width="320" height="320" alt="Instagram Photo" /><span class="media-video"><span class="fa fa-video-camera"></span></span></a> </div> <div class="tie-insta-post"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9rsCofh4JV" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><img src="https://instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/s640x640/87677711_191499282275498_6897832947415985629_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_cat=102&_nc_ohc=H1bl_v9VI2YAX8QMIGj&oh=7154819d6d592ee7cee5fddb658cc0ef&oe=5EA0D385" width="320" height="320" alt="Instagram Photo" /></a> </div> <div class="tie-insta-post"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9rPfM5Byql" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><img src="https://instagram.fymy1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/s640x640/89365563_2958174254262133_1851372169427857583_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.fymy1-2.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_cat=101&_nc_ohc=5pgX1daaEm8AX8FqZW8&oh=594c52cccde632d97e108b5046976264&oe=5E9DD759" width="320" height="320" alt="Instagram Photo" /></a> </div> <div class="tie-insta-post"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9rAFhyhCcd" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><img src="https://instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/s640x640/89376883_649505155867346_4406363018172659186_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_cat=102&_nc_ohc=FhQgb3_wYXsAX9Wk8EO&oh=dc8c49e7e9804fa2130f70aa37099744&oe=5EA04466" width="320" height="320" alt="Instagram Photo" /></a> </div> <div class="tie-insta-post"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9pL7dSBA5U" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><img src="https://instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t51.2885-15/sh0.08/e35/c135.0.810.810a/s640x640/89392972_2340152859420919_6811024997977757584_n.jpg?_nc_ht=instagram.fymy1-1.fna.fbcdn.net&_nc_cat=107&_nc_ohc=Y8F-JlqkeJIAX8bYWzk&oh=2ff96d38ef7d05fcd612938c9fe99ca1&oe=5E9EA036" width="320" height="320" alt="Instagram Photo" /></a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="footer-widgets-container"> <div class="container"> <div class="footer-widget-area footer-boxed-widget-area"> <div class="tie-row"> <div class="tie-col-sm-4 normal-side"> <div id="posts-list-widget-14" class="container-wrapper widget posts-list"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">Recent Posts<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div><div class="media-overlay "><ul class="posts-list-items"> <li class="widget-post-list tie-video"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Video: Heal our Land by Akesse Brempong" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/16/video-heal-our-land-by-akesse-brempong/" class="post-thumb"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Video: Heal our Land by Akesse Brempong" data-attachment-id="46068" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/psx_20200316_133007/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"MAR-LX1M","caption":"","created_timestamp":"1584365128","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="Heal our Land by Akesse Brempong" data-image-description="<p>Heal our Land by Akesse Brempong</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_133007.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/16/video-heal-our-land-by-akesse-brempong/">Video: Heal our Land by Akesse Brempong</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">18 mins ago</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/making-profit-not-living-to-enjoy-it-is-a-waste-of-time-m-anifest-to-sanitizer-sellers/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers" data-attachment-id="46064" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/making-profit-not-living-to-enjoy-it-is-a-waste-of-time-m-anifest-to-sanitizer-sellers/attachment/nj/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?fit=768%2C960&ssl=1" data-orig-size="768,960" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers" data-image-description="<p>Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?fit=240%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?fit=708%2C885&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nj.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/making-profit-not-living-to-enjoy-it-is-a-waste-of-time-m-anifest-to-sanitizer-sellers/">Making profit & not living to enjoy it is a waste of time – M.anifest to sanitizer sellers</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">31 mins ago</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Kweku Lee set to release debut EP ‘Through The Mud’" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/kweku-lee-set-to-release-debut-ep-through-the-mud/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Kweku Lee set to release debut EP ‘Through The Mud’" data-attachment-id="40056" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2019/10/11/video-xxl-love-by-kweku-lee/attachment/screen-shot-2019-10-11-at-1-30-41-pm-copy/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="XXL Love by Kweku Lee" data-image-description="<p>XXL Love by Kweku Lee</p> " data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-1.30.41-PM-copy.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/kweku-lee-set-to-release-debut-ep-through-the-mud/">Kweku Lee set to release debut EP ‘Through The Mud’</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">1 hour ago</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung" data-attachment-id="46057" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/attachment/snapshot-6/" data-orig-file="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung" data-image-description="<p>I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung</p> " data-medium-file="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/">I’m a semi-virgin – Bosom P Yung</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">1 hour ago</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-video"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Video: We Praise by Dir. Eddie Adjei" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/16/video-we-praise-by-dir-eddie-adjei/" class="post-thumb"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Video: We Praise by Dir. Eddie Adjei" data-attachment-id="46054" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/psx_20200316_115056/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"MAR-LX1M","caption":"","created_timestamp":"1584359370","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="We Praise by Dir. Eddie Adjei" data-image-description="<p>We Praise by Dir. Eddie Adjei</p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PSX_20200316_115056.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/video/music-videos/2020/03/16/video-we-praise-by-dir-eddie-adjei/">Video: We Praise by Dir. Eddie Adjei</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">2 hours ago</span> </div> </div> </li> </ul></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--> </div><!-- .tie-col /--> <div class="tie-col-sm-4 normal-side"> <div id="posts-list-widget-15" class="container-wrapper widget posts-list"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">Most Popular<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div><div class="media-overlay "><ul class="posts-list-items"> <li class="widget-post-list tie-audio"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Audio: Hosanna by KODA" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/05/07/audio-hosanna-by-koda/" class="post-thumb"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Audio: Hosanna by KODA" data-attachment-id="17024" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/05/07/audio-hosanna-by-koda/attachment/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n.jpg?fit=1600%2C1600&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1600,1600" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Hosanna by KODA" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n.jpg?fit=300%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n.jpg?fit=708%2C708&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/31954031_10156430265808140_3483229991863320576_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/05/07/audio-hosanna-by-koda/">Audio: Hosanna by KODA</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">7th May 2018</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="#VGMA2019: List Of Winners – 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2019/05/19/vgma2019-full-list-of-winners-2019-vodafone-ghana-music-awards/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of #VGMA2019: List Of Winners – 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards" data-attachment-id="30347" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2019/04/17/sarkodie-affirms-patriotism-of-brand-after-purchase-of-1st-kantanka-car/attachment/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n.jpg?fit=1000%2C600&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1000,600" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Sarkodie wins artiste of the decade" data-image-description="<p>Sarkodie wins artiste of the decade</p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n.jpg?fit=300%2C180&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n.jpg?fit=708%2C425&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/42999323_263835830938997_3891041494115436177_n.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2019/05/19/vgma2019-full-list-of-winners-2019-vodafone-ghana-music-awards/">#VGMA2019: List Of Winners – 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">19th May 2019</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list is-trending tie-standard"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="It’s in; Beyoncé feat. Shatta Wale has been released" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/news-flash/2019/07/19/its-in-beyonce-feat-shatta-wale-has-been-released/" class="post-thumb"><img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of It’s in; Beyoncé feat. Shatta Wale has been released" data-attachment-id="36224" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/news-flash/2019/07/19/its-in-beyonce-feat-shatta-wale-has-been-released/attachment/psx_20190719_053337/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?fit=1200%2C675&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1200,675" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="It’s in; Beyoncé feat. Shatta Wale has been released" data-image-description="<p>It’s in; Beyoncé feat. Shatta Wale has been released</p> " data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?fit=300%2C169&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?fit=708%2C398&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 220w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PSX_20190719_053337.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/news-flash/2019/07/19/its-in-beyonce-feat-shatta-wale-has-been-released/">It’s in; Beyoncé feat. Shatta Wale has been released</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">19th July 2019</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-audio"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Audio: Do The Dance by Eddie Khae" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/03/08/audio-dance-eddie-khae/" class="post-thumb"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Audio: Do The Dance by Eddie Khae" data-attachment-id="14175" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/03/08/audio-dance-eddie-khae/attachment/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500.jpg?fit=1600%2C1600&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1600,1600" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Do The Dance by Eddie Khae" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500.jpg?fit=300%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500.jpg?fit=708%2C708&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/artworks-000311929152-oaqbb7-t500x500.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/03/08/audio-dance-eddie-khae/">Audio: Do The Dance by Eddie Khae</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">8th March 2018</span> </div> </div> </li> <li class="widget-post-list tie-audio"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="Audio: Dede by Krymi" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/07/10/audio-dede-by-krymi/" class="post-thumb"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay-wrap"> <div class="post-thumb-overlay"> <span class="icon"></span> </div> </div> <img width="220" height="150" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1" class="attachment-jannah-image-small size-jannah-image-small tie-small-image wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Photo of Audio: Dede by Krymi" data-attachment-id="20030" data-permalink="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/07/10/audio-dede-by-krymi/attachment/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500/" data-orig-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500.jpg?fit=1600%2C1600&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1600,1600" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Dede by Krymi" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500.jpg?fit=300%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500.jpg?fit=708%2C708&ssl=1" data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500.jpg?zoom=2&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 440w, https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500.jpg?zoom=3&resize=220%2C150&ssl=1 660w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/artworks-000371723118-8kgle5-t500x500.jpg?resize=220%2C150&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/audio/singles-audio/2018/07/10/audio-dede-by-krymi/">Audio: Dede by Krymi</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item fa-before">10th July 2018</span> </div> </div> </li> </ul></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--> </div><!-- .tie-col /--> <div class="tie-col-sm-4 normal-side"> <div id="author-bio-widget-3" class="container-wrapper widget aboutme-widget"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">About Ghana Music<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div> <div class="about-author about-content-wrapper"><img alt="" src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/gm-icon-NEW.png" style="width: 100px; height: 100px;" class="about-author-img" width="280" height="47"> <div class="aboutme-widget-content">The largest source of Ghanaian music videos, music news, biographies, reviews, interviews, photos and more! Download, stream or buy new songs from Ghana. </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div><!-- .about-widget-content --> <div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="custom_html-10" class="widget_text container-wrapper widget widget_custom_html"><div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"><div class="the-subtitle">Partner Sites<span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div></div><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div> <a href="http://www.styleafrique.com/">STYLEAFRIQUE•com™</a> | <a href="https//ghanamusicradio.com/">GHANA MUSIC RADIO™</a> </div></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="custom_html-11" class="widget_text container-wrapper widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><span id="siteseal"><script async type="text/javascript" src="https://seal.godaddy.com/getSeal?sealID=aFD7u8qqLhBgOzHr5ExRVEhucjzrO6MQib0zpPFuv8gS9cQ0E3BsIY4x9mUZ"></script></span></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--> </div><!-- .tie-col /--> </div><!-- .tie-row /--> </div><!-- .footer-widget-area /--> </div><!-- .container /--> </div><!-- #Footer-widgets-container /--> <div id="site-info" class="site-info"> <div class="container"> <div class="tie-row"> <div class="tie-col-md-12"> <div class="copyright-text copyright-text-first">Ghana Music™ © 2001 - 2020, All Rights Reserved | <span style="color:red;" class="fa fa-heart"></span> <a href="http://mipromo.me/" target="_blank">Member of the MiPROMO Media Network</a> </div><div class="copyright-text copyright-text-second"><a href="#" target="_self">Terms & Conditions</a> | <a href="#" target="_self">Privacy & Cookie Policy</a> | <a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/dcma/" target="_blank">DCMA</a></div><div class="footer-menu"><ul id="menu-top-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-28313" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-28313"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/about-us/">About Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-35838" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-35838"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-983" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-983"><a title="Facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/ghanamusicdotcom"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i> 683K</a></li> <li id="menu-item-984" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-984"><a title="Twitter" href="https://www.twitter.com/ghanamusic"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i> 145K</a></li> <li id="menu-item-985" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-985"><a title="Instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/ghanamusic"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i> 84K</a></li> <li id="menu-item-986" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-986"><a title="YouTube" href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=GhanaMusicDotCom"><i class="fa fa-youtube-play"></i> 170K</a></li> <li id="menu-item-987" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-987"><a title="Google+" href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/JRjQBn1AMf81rO3kkI1i7R"><i class="fa fa-whatsapp"></i></a></li> <li id="menu-item-9119" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-9119"><a title="DCMA" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/dcma/"><i class="fa fa-copyright"></i> DCMA</a></li> <li id="menu-item-9596" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-9596"><a title="Press Play" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/press-play/"><i class="fa fa-play"></i> Press Play</a></li> <li id="menu-item-7467" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-7467"><a title="Ghana Music Radio" href="http://www.ghanamusicradio.com/popup-player/"><i class="fa fa-volume-up"></i> Radio</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1139" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1139"><a href="/#/"><strong>Browse Artistes: A – Z</strong></a></li> </ul></div><ul class="social-icons"><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link facebook-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/ghanamusicdotcom"><span class="fa fa-facebook"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link twitter-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.twitter.com/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-twitter"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link pinterest-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.pinterest.com/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-pinterest"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link linkedin-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-linkedin"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">LinkedIn</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link youtube-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=GhanaMusicDotCom"><span class="fa fa-youtube-play"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link soundcloud-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio"><span class="fa fa-soundcloud"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">SoundCloud</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link instagram-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-instagram"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link mixcloud-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.mixcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/"><span class="fa fa-mixcloud"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Mixcloud</span></a></li></ul> </div><!-- .tie-col /--> </div><!-- .tie-row /--> </div><!-- .container /--> </div><!-- #site-info /--> </footer><!-- #footer /--> <div class="post-footer post-footer-on-mobile"> <div class="share-links icons-only"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://wp.me/p8iuh-bYM" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="facebook-share-btn"><span class="fa fa-facebook"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span></a><a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=I%E2%80%99m%20a%20semi-virgin%20%E2%80%93%20Bosom%20P%20Yung&url=https://wp.me/p8iuh-bYM&via=ghanamusic" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="twitter-share-btn"><span class="fa fa-twitter"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter</span></a><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://www.ghanamusic.com/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/&title=I%E2%80%99m%20a%20semi-virgin%20%E2%80%93%20Bosom%20P%20Yung" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="linkedin-share-btn"><span class="fa fa-linkedin"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">LinkedIn</span></a><a href="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://wp.me/p8iuh-bYM&description=I%E2%80%99m%20a%20semi-virgin%20%E2%80%93%20Bosom%20P%20Yung&media=https://i2.wp.com/www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/snapshot.jpg?resize=780%2C470&ssl=1" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="pinterest-share-btn"><span class="fa fa-pinterest"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span></a><a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=I%E2%80%99m%20a%20semi-virgin%20%E2%80%93%20Bosom%20P%20Yung%20https://wp.me/p8iuh-bYM" rel="external noopener" target="_blank" class="whatsapp-share-btn"><span class="fa fa-whatsapp"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">WhatsApp</span></a> </div><!-- .share-links /--> </div><!-- .post-footer-on-top /--> <div class="mobile-share-buttons-spacer"></div> <a id="go-to-top" class="go-to-top-button" href="#go-to-tie-body"> <span class="fa fa-angle-up"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Back to top button</span> </a> </div><!-- #tie-wrapper /--> <aside class="side-aside normal-side tie-aside-effect dark-skin dark-widgetized-area " aria-label="Secondary Sidebar"> <div data-height="100%" class="side-aside-wrapper has-custom-scroll"> <a href="#" class="close-side-aside remove big-btn light-btn"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close</span> </a><!-- .close-side-aside /--> <div id="mobile-container"> <div id="mobile-menu" class=" has-custom-menu"> <div class="menu-tielabs-main-menu-container"><ul id="mobile-custom-menu" class="menu" role="menubar"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-home menu-item-35607 menu-item-has-icon is-icon-only"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-home"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Home</span></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-35784 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="2" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/artistes/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-user"></span> Artistes</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/artistes/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="2">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/artistes/featured-artiste/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="37">Featured Artiste</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/artistes/new-artiste/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="1">New Artiste</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/artistes/underground/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="44">Underground</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor menu-item-35785 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="3" data-icon="true" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-newspaper-o"></span> News</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content media-overlay"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="3">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/african-music/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-icon="true" data-id="15583">African Music</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/events/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-icon="true" data-id="25">Events</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/from-diaspora/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-icon="true" data-id="26">From Diaspora</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/from-the-industry/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-icon="true" data-id="5">From The Industry</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/news-flash/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-icon="true" data-id="18514">News Flash</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/news/top-stories/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-icon="true" data-id="4">Top Stories</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-35787 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="45" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/video/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-video-camera"></span> Video</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/video/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="45">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/video/event-coverage/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="47">Event Coverage</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/video/music-videos/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="48">Music Videos</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/video/on-location/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="49">On Location</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-35788 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="32" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/audio/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-play"></span> Audio</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/audio/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="32">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/audio/lyrics/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="39">Lyrics</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/audio/mixtapes-remixes-ep/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="35">Mixtapes / Remixes / EP</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/audio/out-now/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="36">Out Now!</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/audio/singles-audio/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="33">Singles</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-35789 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="46" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/reviews/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-gratipay"></span> Reviews</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/reviews/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="46">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/reviews/music-video/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="31">Music Video</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/reviews/show-concert/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="30">Show / Concert</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/reviews/single-album-ep/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="28">Single / Album / EP</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-37165 menu-item-has-icon"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/lists/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-list-ul"></span> Lists</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-35790 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="1112" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/charts/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-line-chart"></span> Charts</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/charts/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="1112">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/charts/top-10-countdown/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="1113">Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/charts/top-20-ghana-music-video-countdown/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="17522">Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-35791 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="40" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/interviews/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-microphone"></span> Interviews</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/interviews/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="40">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/interviews/1-on-1/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="41">1 On 1</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/interviews/culled-from/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="42">Culled From</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-35792 menu-item-has-icon mega-menu mega-cat " data-id="263" ><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/bloggers/"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-bullseye"></span> Bloggers</a> <div class="mega-menu-block menu-sub-content"> <div class="mega-menu-content"> <div class="mega-cat-wrapper"> <ul class="mega-cat-sub-categories cats-vertical"> <li class="mega-all-link"><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/bloggers/" class="is-active is-loaded mega-sub-cat" data-id="263">All</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/bloggers/arnolds-corner/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="264">Arnold's Corner</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/bloggers/guest-blogger/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="266">Guest Blogger</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/bloggers/melthinks/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="267">MelThinks</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/bloggers/the-big-e/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="15354">The Big 'E'</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/category/bloggers/the-mic-in-vogue/" class="mega-sub-cat" data-id="268">The Mic In Vogue</a></li> </ul> <div class="mega-cat-content mega-cat-sub-exists vertical-posts"> <div class="mega-ajax-content mega-cat-posts-container clearfix"> </div><!-- .mega-ajax-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-content --> </div><!-- .mega-cat-Wrapper --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-content --> </div><!-- .mega-menu-block --> </li> </ul></div> </div><!-- #mobile-menu /--> <div class="mobile-social-search"> <div id="mobile-social-icons" class="social-icons-widget solid-social-icons"> <ul><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link facebook-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/ghanamusicdotcom"><span class="fa fa-facebook"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link twitter-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.twitter.com/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-twitter"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link pinterest-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.pinterest.com/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-pinterest"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link linkedin-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-linkedin"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">LinkedIn</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link youtube-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=GhanaMusicDotCom"><span class="fa fa-youtube-play"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link soundcloud-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio"><span class="fa fa-soundcloud"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">SoundCloud</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link instagram-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/ghanamusic"><span class="fa fa-instagram"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span></a></li><li class="social-icons-item"><a class="social-link mixcloud-social-icon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://www.mixcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/"><span class="fa fa-mixcloud"></span><span class="screen-reader-text">Mixcloud</span></a></li></ul> </div><!-- #mobile-social-icons /--> <div id="mobile-search"> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="https://www.ghanamusic.com/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div><!-- #mobile-search /--> </div><!-- #mobile-social-search /--> </div><!-- #mobile-container /--> <div id="slide-sidebar-widgets"> </div> </div><!-- .side-aside-wrapper /--> </aside><!-- .side-aside /--> </div><!-- #tie-container /--> </div><!-- .background-overlay /--> <script type='text/javascript'>var _merchantSettings=_merchantSettings || [];_merchantSettings.push(['AT', '10lvkn']);(function(){var autolink=document.createElement('script');autolink.type='text/javascript';autolink.async=true; autolink.src= ('https:' == document.location.protocol) ? 'https://autolinkmaker.itunes.apple.com/js/itunes_autolinkmaker.js' : 'http://autolinkmaker.itunes.apple.com/js/itunes_autolinkmaker.js';var s=document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(autolink, s);})();</script><div class="gdpr gdpr-overlay"></div> <div class="gdpr gdpr-privacy-bar" style="display:none;"> <div class="gdpr-wrapper"> <div class="gdpr-content"> <p></p> </div> <div class="gdpr-right"> <div class="gdpr-buttons"> <button class="gdpr-preferences" type="button">Privacy Preferences</button> <button class="gdpr-agreement" type="button">I Agree</button> </div> <span class="gdpr-close"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="gdpr gdpr-privacy-preferences"> <div class="gdpr-wrapper"> <form method="post" class="gdpr-privacy-preferences-frm"> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="gdpr_update_privacy_preferences"> <input type="hidden" id="update-privacy-preferences-nonce" name="update-privacy-preferences-nonce" value="ee094867d9" /><input type="hidden" name="_wp_http_referer" value="/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/" /> <header> <div class="gdpr-box-title"> <h3>Privacy Preference Center</h3> <span class="gdpr-close"></span> </div> </header> <div class="gdpr-mobile-menu"> <button type="button">Options</button> </div> <div class="gdpr-content"> <div class="gdpr-tabs"> <ul class=""> <li><button type="button" class="gdpr-tab-button gdpr-active" data-target="gdpr-consent-management">Consent Management</button></li> <li><button type="button" class="gdpr-tab-button gdpr-cookie-settings" data-target="necessary">Cookie Settings</button> <ul class="gdpr-subtabs"> <li><button type="button" data-target="necessary" >Necessary</button></li><li><button type="button" data-target="advertising" >Advertising</button></li><li><button type="button" data-target="analytics" >Analytics</button></li><li><button type="button" data-target="other" >Other</button></li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul class="gdpr-policies"> </ul> </div> <div class="gdpr-tab-content"> <div class="gdpr-consent-management gdpr-active"> <header> <h4>Consent Management</h4> </header> <div class="gdpr-info"> <p></p> </div> </div> <div class="necessary"> <header> <h4>Necessary</h4> </header><!-- /header --> <div class="gdpr-info"> <p></p> </div> </div> <div class="advertising"> <header> <h4>Advertising</h4> </header><!-- /header --> <div class="gdpr-info"> <p></p> </div> </div> <div class="analytics"> <header> <h4>Analytics</h4> </header><!-- /header --> <div class="gdpr-info"> <p></p> </div> </div> <div class="other"> <header> <h4>Other</h4> </header><!-- /header --> <div class="gdpr-info"> <p></p> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="all_cookies" value="[]"> </div> <footer> <input type="submit" value="Save Preferences"> </footer> </form> </div> </div> <div class="gdpr gdpr-general-confirmation"> <div class="gdpr-wrapper"> <header> <div class="gdpr-box-title"> <h3></h3> <span class="gdpr-close"></span> </div> </header> <div class="gdpr-content"> <p></p> </div> <footer> <button class="gdpr-ok">OK</button> </footer> </div> </div> <div data-theiaStickySidebar-sidebarSelector='"#secondary, #sidebar, .sidebar, #primary"' data-theiaStickySidebar-options='{"containerSelector":"","additionalMarginTop":0,"additionalMarginBottom":0,"updateSidebarHeight":false,"minWidth":0,"sidebarBehavior":"modern","disableOnResponsiveLayouts":true}'></div> <!-- Jetpack Google Analytics --> <script type='text/javascript'> var _gaq = _gaq || []; _gaq.push(['_setAccount', 'UA-109331799-1']); _gaq.push(['_trackPageview']); (function() { var ga = document.createElement('script'); ga.type = 'text/javascript'; ga.async = true; ga.src = ('https:' === document.location.protocol ? 'https://ssl' : 'http://www') + '.google-analytics.com/ga.js'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(ga, s); })(); </script> <div style="display:none"> <div class="grofile-hash-map-23e8ac9127b6d37bcfc50423a3e0e60a"> </div> </div> <div id="reading-position-indicator"></div><div id="autocomplete-suggestions" class="autocomplete-suggestions"></div><div id="is-scroller-outer"><div id="is-scroller"></div></div><div id="fb-root"></div> <div id="tie-popup-search-wrap" class="tie-popup"> <a href="#" class="tie-btn-close remove big-btn light-btn"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close</span> </a> <div class="container"> <div class="popup-search-wrap-inner"> <div class="tie-row"> <div id="pop-up-live-search" class="tie-col-md-12 live-search-parent" data-skin="live-search-popup" aria-label="Search"> <form method="get" id="tie-popup-search-form" action="https://www.ghanamusic.com//"> <input id="tie-popup-search-input" class="is-ajax-search" type="text" name="s" title="Search for" autocomplete="off" placeholder="Type and hit Enter" /> <button id="tie-popup-search-submit" type="submit"> <span class="fa fa-search" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for</span> </button> </form> </div><!-- .tie-col-md-12 /--> </div><!-- .tie-row /--> </div><!-- .popup-search-wrap-inner /--> </div><!-- .container /--> </div><!-- .tie-popup-search-wrap /--> <div id="tie-popup-login" class="tie-popup"> <a href="#" class="tie-btn-close remove big-btn light-btn"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close</span> </a> <div class="tie-popup-container"> <div class="container-wrapper"> <div class="widget login-widget"> <div class="widget-title the-global-title has-block-head-4"> <div class="the-subtitle">Log In <span class="widget-title-icon fa"></span></div> </div> <div class="widget-container"> <div class="login-form"> <form name="registerform" action="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-login.php" method="post"> <input type="text" name="log" title="Username" placeholder="Username"> <div class="pass-container"> <input type="password" name="pwd" title="Password" placeholder="Password"> <a class="forget-text" href="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-login.php?action=lostpassword&redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghanamusic.com">Forget?</a> </div> <input type="hidden" name="redirect_to" value="/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/"/> <label for="rememberme" class="rememberme"> <input id="rememberme" name="rememberme" type="checkbox" checked="checked" value="forever" /> Remember me </label> <button type="submit" class="button fullwidth login-submit">Log In</button> </form> </div> </div><!-- .widget-container /--> </div><!-- .login-widget /--> </div><!-- .container-wrapper /--> </div><!-- .tie-popup-container /--> </div><!-- .tie-popup /--> <div id="tie-popup-adblock" class="tie-popup is-fixed-popup"> <div class="tie-popup-container"> <div class="container-wrapper"> <span class="fa fa-ban" aria-hidden="true"></span> <h2>Adblock Detected</h2> <div class="adblock-message"> Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker </div> </div><!-- .container-wrapper /--> </div><!-- .tie-popup-container /--> </div><!-- .tie-popup /--> <script src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/cache/minify/d1efa.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> window.WPCOM_sharing_counts = {"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/news\/top-stories\/2020\/03\/16\/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung\/":46052}; </script> <div id="sharing_email" style="display: none;"> <form action="/news/top-stories/2020/03/16/im-a-semi-virgin-bosom-p-yung/" method="post"> <label for="target_email">Send to Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="target_email" id="target_email" value="" /> <label for="source_name">Your Name</label> <input type="text" name="source_name" id="source_name" value="" /> <label for="source_email">Your Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="source_email" id="source_email" value="" /> <input type="text" id="jetpack-source_f_name" name="source_f_name" class="input" value="" size="25" autocomplete="off" title="This field is for validation and should not be changed" /> <img style="float: right; display: none" class="loading" src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/sharedaddy/images/loading.gif" alt="loading" width="16" height="16" /> <input type="submit" value="Send Email" class="sharing_send" /> <a rel="nofollow" href="#cancel" class="sharing_cancel" role="button">Cancel</a> <div class="errors errors-1" style="display: none;"> Post was not sent - check your email addresses! </div> <div class="errors errors-2" style="display: none;"> Email check failed, please try again </div> <div class="errors errors-3" style="display: none;"> Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email. </div> </form> </div> <script src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/cache/minify/e8098.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/8.3/_inc/build/photon/photon.min.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var wpcf7 = {"apiSettings":{"root":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/wp-json\/contact-form-7\/v1","namespace":"contact-form-7\/v1"},"cached":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/cache/minify/082e2.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.3.2/wp-includes/js/jquery/ui/core.min.js'></script> <script src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/cache/minify/1d566.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://secure.gravatar.com/js/gprofiles.js?ver=2020Maraa'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var WPGroHo = {"my_hash":""}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/8.3/modules/wpgroho.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/8.3/_inc/build/twitter-timeline.min.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/8.3/_inc/build/lazy-images/js/lazy-images.min.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/8.3/_inc/build/likes/queuehandler.min.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var tie = {"is_rtl":"","ajaxurl":"https:\/\/www.ghanamusic.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","is_taqyeem_active":"1","is_sticky_video":"1","mobile_menu_top":"","mobile_menu_active":"true","mobile_menu_parent":"true","lightbox_all":"true","lightbox_gallery":"true","lightbox_skin":"dark","lightbox_thumb":"horizontal","lightbox_arrows":"true","is_singular":"1","reading_indicator":"true","lazyload":"","select_share":"true","select_share_twitter":"true","select_share_facebook":"true","select_share_linkedin":"true","select_share_email":"true","facebook_app_id":"414189782522336","twitter_username":"ghanamusic","responsive_tables":"true","ad_blocker_detector":"true","sticky_behavior":"upwards","sticky_desktop":"","sticky_mobile":"true","sticky_mobile_behavior":"default","ajax_loader":"<div class=\"loader-overlay\"><div class=\"spinner-circle\"><\/div><\/div>","type_to_search":"","lang_no_results":"Nothing Found"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/cache/minify/8f496.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> var _foxpush = _foxpush || []; _foxpush.push(['_setDomain', 'ghanamusiccom']); (function(){ var foxscript = document.createElement('script'); foxscript.src = '//cdn.foxpush.net/sdk/foxpush_SDK_min.js'; foxscript.type = 'text/javascript'; foxscript.async = 'true'; var fox_s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; fox_s.parentNode.insertBefore(foxscript, fox_s);})(); </script> <script src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/cache/minify/966a9.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.3.2/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.3.2/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cdn.onesignal.com/sdks/OneSignalSDK.js?ver=5.3.2' async='async'></script> <script src="https://www.ghanamusic.com/wp-content/cache/minify/65616.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var sharing_js_options = {"lang":"en","counts":"1","is_stats_active":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/8.3/_inc/build/sharedaddy/sharing.min.js'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-twitter', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomtwitter', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=350' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-facebook', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomfacebook', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=400' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-linkedin', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomlinkedin', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=580,height=450' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-telegram', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomtelegram', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-skype', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomskype', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=305,height=665' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-tumblr', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomtumblr', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-pocket', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcompocket', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; }); </script> <iframe src='https://widgets.wp.com/likes/master.html?ver=202012#ver=202012&lang=en-gb' scrolling='no' id='likes-master' name='likes-master' style='display:none;'>