Akesse Brempong intercedes against Coronavirus in latest release; Heal Our Land

After announcing the release of his latest album, Akesse Brempong has dropped the title track of his album, Heal Our Land, in this era of the coronavirus pandemic.

There couldn’t have been any better time to share with the world the heartfelt prayer contained in the lyrics of this masterpiece as humanity battles the pandemic.

Being a gallant soldier of the cross, the ‘Alright’ crooner inclines the root cause of the coronavirus to be more of a spiritual warfare against humanity in as much as it has been traced to certain natural root causes.

He turns to God as the only one with the utmost power to save and deliver us all from such a pestilence.

Akesse Brempong aims at sounding a clarion call to all believers to ride on the wings of this song and spark up a global petition in prayer unto the Most High God to look down upon his creation with mercy and Heal Our Land.

