13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!

He has released a total of 13 songs just within 3 months.

The African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has caved in on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic by associating it with how he frequently releases hits, terming it Shattaronavirus.

In an exclusive chat with the SM head honcho, he revealed how his frequent releases just within 2020 alone is widespread and highly infectious like the COVID19.

Since the year began, the Borjor hitmaker has released a total of 13 songs just within 3 months as listed below:

  • Akweley Take
  • Top Speed
  • Stay Kool
  • Apple Juice
  • Save Her Heart
  • Hear Your Cry
  • Horny
  • Chacha
  • The BAN
  • Cough Cough
  • Zion
  • Little Tip
  • Stars and Space

All of these singles are available across all online stores such as iTunes. The latest one from the camp is ChaCha which features the SM Militants.

