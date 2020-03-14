13 viral singles under just 3 months! It’s a Shattaronavirus outbreak!

The African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has caved in on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic by associating it with how he frequently releases hits, terming it Shattaronavirus.

Advertisement

In an exclusive chat with the SM head honcho, he revealed how his frequent releases just within 2020 alone is widespread and highly infectious like the COVID19.

Since the year began, the Borjor hitmaker has released a total of 13 songs just within 3 months as listed below:

I don’t know why corona virus want to take my shine .🤣🤣😂😂😂the name alone is getting popular than shatta wale meanwhile we r all virus 🦠 sabotage paaa nie 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 13, 2020

Akweley Take

Top Speed

Stay Kool

Apple Juice

Save Her Heart

Hear Your Cry

Horny

Chacha

The BAN

Cough Cough

Zion

Little Tip

Stars and Space

All of these singles are available across all online stores such as iTunes. The latest one from the camp is ChaCha which features the SM Militants.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!