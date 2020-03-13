NaaNa Blu out with ‘Sugar Cane’ after Things Fall Apart Cover by Kofi Kinaata

Quophimens Musiq label’s newly signed singer-songwriter, NaaNa Blu has released a brand new ode to love titled “Sugar Cane”.

Following the widespread acceptance of her cover of Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, NaaNa Blu is making waves with the release of her single “Sugar Cane”.

“Sugar Cane” was produced by award-winning music producer DDT. It is a perfect blend of mid-tempo Afro Beats and hypnotic Highlife sounds with lyrics inspired by the singer’s observation of the love between an old couple.

Her fluid vocal delivery will leave you wanting more and more and it is the perfect addition to your music library for this new year, most especially if you’re in love.

“I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is incredible. I just wanna dedicate this to my friends, loved ones and most especially my music lovers and say thank you to them for the love and support, this is some epic sh*t.” NaaNa Blu reflected prior to dropping the song.

The song which was released on some digital stores about a week ago has got some exciting reviews already such as Apple Music.

Explaining the inspiration behind “Sugar Cane” to Akwesi Aboagye of Peace 104.3 FM she said, “I was in a car “trotro” with a certain old woman who was describing her husband as sugar cane to a friend, telling her how sweet the husband was like “ahwir”, everyone on the bus including myself laughed at her comment and hence the inspiration for “Sugar Cane”, I’m glad it all came together nicely, it is more than I expected”.

‘This new tune is a gift to anyone who is in love or has found love.’ NaaNa Blu added.

