Kuami Eugene set to thrill 6 African countries with the Son of Africa tour

The tour starts on May 8 in Togo and end on August 16 in Gabon.

Kuami Eugene set to thrill 6 African countries with the Son of Africa tour
Kuami Eugene set to thrill 6 African countries with the Son of Africa tour Photo Credit: lynx ent.

Kuami Eugene, in a press launch of the African tour for his latest album, Son of Africa, has outlined the dates and countries he would be visiting.

The tour will commence on the 8th of May in Lome, Togo and end on August 16th at the Libreville stadium in Gabon.

Kuami Eugene however emphasised that some of the tour venues might be looked at again to align with the Global Coronavirus pandemic.

