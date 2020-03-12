Joe Mettle pitched by USA’s Billboard over Wind of Revival album

Joe Mettle has revealed how the globally acclaimed Billboard has approached him for an entry of his Wind of Revival album into their esteemed charts.

Having your singles or album placed on the Billboard charts is one of the greatest achievements every musician would ever crave for in his or her career due to its global recognition.

Some musicians go as far as announcing that feat on all their social media handles and even boast about it in their daily interviews but gospel musician, Joe Mettle has revealed in an interview with 3FM’s Mzgee that he recently received an email from Billboard, but never made it public.

According to Joe Mettle, Billboard expressed interest in placing his ‘Wind of Revival’ album on their weekly charts, but he never echoed it because he was busy with his international ‘gigs’ and studio works.

“ To the glory of God, my Wind of Revival album has been topping charts and making a lot of buzzes online, but the funny thing is that I received a message from Billboard in the U.S expressing interest in placing my album on their famed charts because they believed my album had the tendency of topping the charts but I never spoke about it,’ he disclosed.

Touching on his exploits in the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the artiste indicated that emerging as the artiste of the year at the popular event taught him humility.

He added that he has always been calm in his daily activities but winning the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards really had a positive impact on his life.

The “Owanwani” singer added that winning some enviable accolades can lead an individual to develop pride, but his case was different when he clinched the top award at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

About Billboard

The Billboard charts tabulate the relative weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States and elsewhere. The results are published in Billboard magazine.

Billboard biz, the online extension of the Billboard charts, provides additional weekly charts, as well as Year End charts.

The charts may be dedicated to a specific genre such as R&B, country, or rock, or they may cover all genres.

The charts can be ranked according to sales, streams, or airplay, and for main song charts such as the Hot 100 song chart, all three data are used to compile the charts. For the Billboard 200 album chart, streams and track sales are included in addition to album sales

