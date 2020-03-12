Eulogized Shatta Wale set to sign 1st female act; Kanea

Budding 15-yr old act, Kanea has finally gotten the attention of Shatta Wale after relentlessly releasing an entire audiovisual that eulogized the Dancehall king titled, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale has always been in the business of helping young artistes to shine. He has gradually become a stepping stone for other musicians who want to gain the attention of music lovers.

For years, he supported the Militants, put Pope Skinny in some of his videos and ensured media presence for Wendy Shay with their show biz ‘marriage’.

He is getting ready to put the spotlight on another upcoming female Afrobeat, Pop, Highlife and Dancehall artiste, Kanea, who composed a song in his honor.

It was a shoot your shot kinda thing. Kanea took to Twitter to talk about how she couldn’t wait to be signed by SM head honcho.

“The world won’t be able to stand it,” Kanea, the versatile musician added.

It didn’t take long for Shatta Wale to respond, “Let’s do this. ‘i’m ready for you. You are a gem”.

I’m in Father… Let’s shake the world🔥🔥🔥🔥Thank you so much for believing in me…@shattawalegh

Are you ready Ghana and the World??#SM4LFY Paah Paah Paah🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/tvCsSk7xRy — REAL BIG MAMA 🔥🔥🔥 (@Kanea_Official) March 10, 2020

Then the excited newly signed artiste who couldn’t hide her joy quickly quote tweeted Shatta Wale’s tweet thanking him for agreeing to sign her.

“Let’s shake the world, she added.

Kanea, if she plays her cards right, could become one of the biggest stars in the country.

Watch Kanea’s ‘Shatta Wale’ song below:

