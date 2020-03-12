Dallas Mavericks jam to ‘Reveal’ by La Même Gang

The home arena of US basketball team Dallas Mavericks was thrilled to music of Ghanaian music group La Même Gang during their game with Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

The speakers at the American Airlines Center blurted out La Même Gang’s Reveal after the end of one-quarter of the basketball game.

La Même Gang is an urban collective of individual artists, featuring $pacely, RJZ, Darkovibes, Kiddblack, Kwaku Bs and Nxwrth, who have come together for the greater good of music and culture.

They released Reveal, produced by Kayso, in 2018 off their La Même Tape: Linksters album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!