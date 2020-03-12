Top Stories

Dallas Mavericks jam to ‘Reveal’ by La Même Gang

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 8 seconds ago
Dallas Mavericks jam to 'Reveal' by La Même Gang
Dallas Mavericks jam to 'Reveal' by La Même Gang. Photo Credit: @lamemegram/Instagram

The home arena of US basketball team Dallas Mavericks was thrilled to music of Ghanaian music group La Même Gang during their game with Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

The speakers at the American Airlines Center blurted out La Même Gang’s Reveal after the end of one-quarter of the basketball game.

La Même Gang is an urban collective of individual artists, featuring $pacely, RJZ, Darkovibes, Kiddblack, Kwaku Bs and Nxwrth, who have come together for the greater good of music and culture.

Video: Reveal by La Même Gang feat. Darkovibes & $pacely

They released Reveal, produced by Kayso, in 2018 off their La Même Tape: Linksters album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Audio: Know Me by La Même Gang feat. $pacely, Kiddblack, KwakuBs, Sarkodie, Darkovibes & RJZ

Audio: Know Me by La Même Gang feat. $pacely, Kiddblack, KwakuBs, Sarkodie, Darkovibes & RJZ

20th November 2018
Photo of Audio: Homicide by Sarkodie feat. La Même Gang

Audio: Homicide by Sarkodie feat. La Même Gang

23rd October 2018
Photo of Video: Stone Island by La Même Gang

Video: Stone Island by La Même Gang

19th October 2018
Photo of Audio: Stone Island by La Même Gang

Audio: Stone Island by La Même Gang

19th October 2018

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: