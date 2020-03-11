Mugeez’ Chihuahua is own its way

Mugeez, one half of music group R2Bees, is gearing up to release his first single for 2020 under his self-owned label Extrial Music.

Titled Chihuahua, Mugeez revealed that the song (produced by Zodivc) is a mid-tempo contemporary Highlife jam that will be a warm-up towards his solo EP coming out later this year.

“I will be releasing a couple of singles which are not same as the ones on the EP before dropping the main tape at the latter part of this year.” – Mugeez

Chihuahua artwork

Mugeez recently teamed up with DJ Mic Smith and Kwesi Arthur to make the new Afrobeats banger ‘Dripping’ which’s video was shot by Lex McCarthy.

Extrial Music is a record label owned by Mugeez that will not only promote his solo projects but help upcoming artists to find their way in the music industry.

