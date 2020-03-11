Top Stories

Mugeez’ Chihuahua is on its way

Anticipate new music from Mugeez

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Mugeez' Chihuahua is own its way
Mugeez' Chihuahua is own its way. Photo Credit: Mugeez

Mugeez, one half of music group R2Bees, is gearing up to release his first single for 2020 under his self-owned label Extrial Music.

Advertisement

Titled Chihuahua, Mugeez revealed that the song (produced by Zodivc) is a mid-tempo contemporary Highlife jam that will be a warm-up towards his solo EP coming out later this year.

I will be releasing a couple of singles which are not same as the ones on the EP before dropping the main tape at the latter part of this year.” – Mugeez

Mugeez' Chihuahua is own its way
Chihuahua artwork

Mugeez recently teamed up with DJ Mic Smith and Kwesi Arthur to make the new Afrobeats banger ‘Dripping’ which’s video was shot by Lex McCarthy.

Extrial Music is a record label owned by Mugeez that will not only promote his solo projects but help upcoming artists to find their way in the music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3 days ago
Photo of MOG Music confident on bagging all 4 VGMA 2020 nominations

MOG Music confident on bagging all 4 VGMA 2020 nominations

3 days ago
Photo of G.Brunot serenades on new single & drops stunning visuals for; I Desire

G.Brunot serenades on new single & drops stunning visuals for; I Desire

4 days ago
Photo of I’m the only artist that can change the music industry – Kula

I’m the only artist that can change the music industry – Kula

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: