Ground Down Chale! Kwesi Arthur, Quamina MP face the music on Twitter

Although Quamina has reacted, Kwesi Arthur is yet to react to the accusations

Photo Credit: Ground Up Chale!/Instagram

Ground Up signees, Kwesi Arthur and Quamina MP have been trending on twitter for all the wrong reasons.

However, fans across social media have without hesitation jumped to the defense of the former who has been accused of jilting several women after sleeping with them.

The claims were made public when a Snapchat user named “Konadu Beverly”, released several screenshots proving that Kwesi Arthur indeed exploited some women.

Kwesi Arthur was also said to have impregnated Social media influencer and actress Efia Odo and later asked her to quickly abort it.

But the expose which seems to have eroded the rapper’s image has also bolstered support from fans who have vowed to protect their role model despite the damning testimonies.

Kwesi Arthur’s fans remain largely unscathed.

On the other hand, Quamina has been chastised for poorly representing the motherland on such an international platform like Tim Westwood TV, where top acts across the globe go to freestyle and rep the artistry and talents of their countries.

The “Amanfuor Girls” hitmaker has been under attack on Twitter after Tim Westwood dropped a teaser of his freestyle session on Capital XTRA.

His freestyle has been deemed ‘embarrassing’ by many Twitter users.

Responding to this, Quamina MP has said the session was booked impromptu, adding that his failure to meet the expectations of Ghanaians was because he wasn’t fully prepared plus, he isn’t a rapper.

According to him, his team booked the show after his appearance on King Promise’s UK concert and couldn’t turn it down because it was a onetime opportunity.

He said Ghanaians will love it when the final cut is released with beat. Listen to the full interview below:

