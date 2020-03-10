Owusu Bempah admits to being trendy due to his love for Naana Blu’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ cover

The head pastor for Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Prophet Owusu Bempah during one of his church services shared the story of how an attempt had been made on his life.

Advertisement

During his sermon he narrated how shots were fired at him and by some miracle the bullets missed their mark, he indicated that during the incident he was listening to a song by the new vocal goddess NaaNa Blu.

According to the popular pastor, while he was enjoying the song, bullets were flying in the air all around him.

His church members were amazed and could be heard cheering him on with some remarking how abreast he is with the times when he mentioned NaaNa Blu.

Prophet Owusu-Bempah isn’t the only Man of God to cite the song in church, a lot of pastors have and continue to use songs by the Vocal Goddess as backup to their sermons.

One such example is the Founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) political party Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom who was seen using the content of one such song to preach to his congregation.

NaaNa Blu has recently released a series of music videos which are currently trending and receiving positive reviews, it’s probably one of them the Prophet was watching during the assassination attempt on his life.

Which song do you think this was? Sugar Cane, Blu Afehyia Pa or Things Fall Apart?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!