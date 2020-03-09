King Promise shutsdown Scala London on his maiden headliner in the UK

King Promise has successfully held his first headline show in London yesterday inside Scala as part of his As Promised World Tour.

From videos circulating around social media, it could be evidently seen that patrons were left spellbound by the ‘Sisa’ crooners’ delivery on stage to a fully-packed auditorium.

This comes after he performed to audiences in Hamburg and Berlin earlier on with the likes of Darkovibes.

