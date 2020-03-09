Diana Hopeson taunts Akosua Agyapong as suffering from menopause

Board member of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Diana Hopeson, has caved in on the veteran act, Akosua Agyapong’s relentless rants against the royalties collection agency.

She is convinced that the ace musician Akosua Agyapong’s unending rants against the royalties collection agency is due to menopause.

Diana Hopeson who once served as president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), making a submission on 3FM’s Showbiz 927, Saturday, remarked that the various allegations Akosua Agyapong has levelled against GHAMRO were unfounded, stressing that the accusations were fueled by old age and ignorance.

“Her issues with the scheme, sometimes it pains me. The last time I was saying on air that honestly, I think it’s menopause,” said Diana Hopeson who seemed shot of words afterwards but continued: “I can’t think far.”

“I respect her, I just love the way she dances, she’s good. If you go to a radio interview and they are interviewing you about your work and you don’t know much about an institution, don’t say what you don’t know.”

She told host MzGee, that there is an annual general meeting where right owners can make known their grievances. However, Akosua Agyapong resorts to the media for reasons best known to her.

“It doesn’t make sense,” she said. “If you’re a musician, a member of the organization and you know there is an AGM, all these are handled over there, and you now go to a radio station by yourself… and indicting people’s character and all…”

According to Diana Hopeson, Akosua Agyapong has been called to order on two occasions but it appears she is bent on tarnishing the image of executives and the organization as a whole.

“As a woman, she is supposed to be my friend and I love her. And then you’re doing this to an industry that we’re all struggling to build. What are you doing?” she asked.

Akosua Agyapong has constantly accused Chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, as well as the board, of misappropriating funds meant for rights owners.

