MOG Music confident on bagging all 4 VGMA 2020 nominations

Sensational Contemporary Gospel Artiste MOG of MOGmusic has once again taken over the airwaves with four (4) nominations at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Over a decade in the industry, Ps. Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, popularly known as MOG, is certainly making it big this year.

He started the year with two nominations by 3Music Awards for year 2020 in the categories of Breakthrough Act of the Year and Gospel Act of the Year.

It is exciting therefore to see that the biggest music awards body in Ghana “VGMA” has given MOGmusic four (4) nominations in this year’s music awards.

The four categories in which MOGmusic got nominated are:

The Gospel Song of the Year The Gospel Artiste of the Year Male Vocalist of the Year New Artiste of the Year

The nominees announcement took place on Saturday the 29th of February, 2020 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

MOG also opened the VGMA Nominees Announcement event by singing his number one worship and internationally acclaimed song “Be Lifted” which had over 2million views on Youtube just a week after it was released.

He also thrilled the audience with his unassuming worship song “Hallelujah” which has been described as “Holy Ghost Inspired” and”spiritually significant” among other powerful worship songs.

“Hallelujah” is the hit song that was nominated in the category of Gospel Song of the Year by VGMA.

MOG who has been described by the famous “Mr Tourism”aka Abeiku Santana as the Number One Worship Leader in Ghana and Africa is set to host “The New Wine Concert” again this year.

It is set to take place on Sunday the 15th of March, 2020 at the Jesus Arena of Royalhouse Chapel International – Ahenfie.

This year’s event will feature renowned gospel artists such as Preye Odede, Prosper of Ekwueme fame, Ceccy Twum, Michael Stuckey from USA amidst other Powerful Gospel Artists who are set to surprise us on the night.

If you have not yet booked your seat please do so now. It’s absolutely free!

The inspiring songs of MOGmusic is available on iTunes,Youtube, Spotify, and all other digital retail outlets.

