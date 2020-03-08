Top Stories

MOG Music confident on bagging all 4 VGMA 2020 nominations

He opened the VGMA Nominees Announcement event by singing “Be Lifted”

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 seconds ago
MOG Music confident on bagging all four nominations
MOG Music confident on bagging all four nominations Photo Credit: Charterhouse

Sensational Contemporary Gospel Artiste MOG of MOGmusic has once again taken over the airwaves with four (4) nominations at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Advertisement

Over a decade in the industry, Ps. Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, popularly known as MOG, is certainly making it big this year.

He started the year with two nominations by 3Music Awards for year 2020 in the categories of Breakthrough Act of the Year and Gospel Act of the Year.

It is exciting therefore to see that the biggest music awards body in Ghana “VGMA” has given MOGmusic four (4) nominations in this year’s music awards.

The four categories in which MOGmusic got nominated are:

  1. The Gospel Song of the Year
  2. The Gospel Artiste of the Year
  3. Male Vocalist of the Year
  4. New Artiste of the Year

The nominees announcement took place on Saturday the 29th of February, 2020 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

MOG also opened the VGMA Nominees Announcement event by singing his number one worship and internationally acclaimed song “Be Lifted” which had over 2million views on Youtube just a week after it was released.

He also thrilled the audience with his unassuming worship song “Hallelujah” which has been described as “Holy Ghost Inspired” and”spiritually significant” among other powerful worship songs.

“Hallelujah” is the hit song that was nominated in the category of Gospel Song of the Year by VGMA.

Advertisement

MOG who has been described by the famous “Mr Tourism”aka Abeiku Santana as the Number One Worship Leader in Ghana and Africa is set to host “The New Wine Concert” again this year.

It is set to take place on Sunday the 15th of March, 2020 at the Jesus Arena of Royalhouse Chapel International – Ahenfie.

This year’s event will feature renowned gospel artists such as Preye Odede, Prosper of Ekwueme fame, Ceccy Twum, Michael Stuckey from USA amidst other Powerful Gospel Artists who are set to surprise us on the night.

If you have not yet booked your seat please do so now. It’s absolutely free!
The inspiring songs of MOGmusic is available on iTunes,Youtube, Spotify, and all other digital retail outlets.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 1 on 1: I turned an unsupportive father into my #1 fan – Theo Vesachi

1 on 1: I turned an unsupportive father into my #1 fan – Theo Vesachi

5 days ago
Photo of VGMA still has issues with the Gospel Industry – Sista Ginna

VGMA still has issues with the Gospel Industry – Sista Ginna

5 days ago
Photo of All set for Steel Pulse & Kojo Antwi this SATURDAY!!

All set for Steel Pulse & Kojo Antwi this SATURDAY!!

5 days ago
Photo of Teephlow eyes 2020 VGMA Best Rapper after being nominated 3 times in a row

Teephlow eyes 2020 VGMA Best Rapper after being nominated 3 times in a row

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: