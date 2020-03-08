It was like a 1-day vacation for me – Shatta Wale on prison arrest after 2019 VGMA fracas

In an interview on Onua FM, Shatta Wale described the events that unraveled in the 24-hour period he was locked behind bars after his arrest.

This happened after the altercation that occurred between himself and former arch-rival, Stonebwoy during the 20th-anniversary edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He described his night in the cells as very humbling and motivational as the prisoners were elated to meet him and were ready to give him a VIP treatment till he prevented them.

I told the inmates that once I’m here nobody is special here…you know… it’s the same as the house of God, when you get there everybody is one.

I slept well. It was like a one-day vacation for me They didn’t even ask me questions on what happened but rather on my life, how I make music, my songs they like.

In the morning we had some good prayers and I motivated them till they let me out”

