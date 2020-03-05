Nakorex bent on thrilling fans tonight at MTN Music Fest despite internal disputes

The MTN Music Festival train makes a stop at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) today Thursday, March 5, 2020, 7 pm.

Patrons will experience the once in a lifetime comeback of super music group, Nakorex, formed in 1992.

The Highlife trio made up of Amandzeba Nat Brew, Rex Omar and Akosua Adjepong will relive the energetic wave of Highlife music in the 90s.

However, pundits and critics are eagerly awaiting the turnout of events when this trio mounts stage to perform as they all have some sort of a controversial twist to their relationships towards one another.

Amandzeba Nat Brew is reported to be the Ex of Akosua Agyepong as they have a daughter together.

On the other hand, Akosua Agyapong in recent times, has been heaping coals on Rex Omar – Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), accusing him of incompetently mismanaging royalties.

Just Yesterday, Rex Omar noted that he has no intention of taking any legal action against her, following similar defamatory statements made by Gyedu-Blay Ambolley against Okyeame Kwame and Ben Brako who are currently attempting to sue him.

According to Rex Omar, who is the while he is greatly disturbed by the numerous allegations Akosua Adjepong has made against him, he is not ready to sue her because she is broke.

“Akosua Adjepong speaks from ignorance…and she’s not ready to learn,” he said in an interview on 3FM’s Showbiz 927 with MzGee.

Asked if he plans to take any action against Akosua Adjepong, the veteran musician noted that it will be an exercise in futility because he won’t make any money.

“…if I am taking on somebody, I want to take on somebody I know has money so that at the end of the day I can get money. I don’t want my waste my time taking people who have nothing…what will get from taking Akosua Adjepong on?” Rex Omar quizzed.

The GHAMRO Chairman added that he considers Akosua Adjepong as a sister for which reason there is no way he will want to harm her

Nevertheless, fingers are crossed just to see how this trio puts all these behind them and act professionally in thrilling the masses that are ready for a pre-Independence Day festival.

‘Things Fall Apart’ hit maker, Kofi Kinaata, will also make a major stage appearance after the release of his 2019 monster hit.

Newest Highlife sensations, Fameye together with Kyei Nwom are also on the bill to thrill patrons to tunes like ‘Nothing I Get’, ‘Mati’, ‘Damebi’ and other tracks.

There will also be a surprise appearance by a Ghanaian artiste who blazed the trail and continues to be relevant in the music industry.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates of the Accra International Conference Center for GHc 100.

The Music Festival takes place on major public holidays including Independence Day, May Day and Farmers’ Day.

The event is organized by Slip Entertainment and powered by telecommunication giant MTN Ghana.

