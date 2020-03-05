Top Stories

DJ Switch signs unto international talent agency; Buchwald

DJ Switch signs unto international talent agency; Buchwald
Photo Credit: DJ Switch/fb

DJ Switch has made waves globally again after striking a management deal with Buchwald – an international agency.

The 12-year-old signed a management deal with Buchwald, a full-service talent agency with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, America.

This comes days after DJ Khaled acknowledged the young multi-talented disc jockey, by sharing her photo on his Instagram page and blessed her to win more.

DJ Switch is currently in the U.S where she was also seen rapping to grace an Apple Music event she attended.

DJ Switch took to social media to announce her new management deal.

Sharing a photo with her mother and a team of Buchwald executives, she wrote: “I’m so happy to be part of the @buchwaldtalent family – A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS!”.

