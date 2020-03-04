Update on the Okyeame Kwame-Ambolley contention; Ben Brako, Andy Dosty react!

Ace highlifer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has said that hiplife artiste, songwriter and producer Okyeame Kwame can sue him over the defamatory statement he levelled against the latter.

In a phone interview with Happy FM’s Mercy Bee, the veteran musician stated categorically, “Okyeame Kwame should go to court. If he wants to take the issue to court, he should.”

Meanwhile, Veteran Highlife musician, Ben Brako, has also asked Gyedu Blay Ambolley to either retract the ‘defamatory comment’ he made about him and apologize or face him in court.

He served the notice through his lawyers Dr. Ekow Daniels & CO of the Jan Chambers firm on March 3, 2020.

Mr. Brako who took to his social media handles to put out a statement addressed to Ambolley said the claim was false and a dent on his hard-earned reputation.

He also demanded an immediate seizure to the circulation of that particular interview by Media General Limited as failure to do so will attract a lawsuit.

“I am also asking my Solicitors to write to Media General Ghana Limited, since 3FM happens to be one of their outlets, to demand that they stop further publication of this interview,” the statement read.

See the letter below :

Furthermore, ace radio presenter and disc jockey with Hitz FM, Andy Dosty cannot fathom why Gyedu-Blay Ambolley will have the guts to dare Okyeame Kwame to proceed to court after the veteran highlife musician failed to provide evidence to substantiate a claim that the rapper received GHc 50,000 from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

His unbowed stance seems to have led Andy Dosty puzzled as the radio personality wondered on the Wednesday edition of his show, how Ambolley is exhibiting such bravery.

“Is Ambolley still running his mouth?” he asked. “What evidence does he have?”

The 72-hour ultimatum Okyeame Kwame gave Gyedu-Blay Ambolley on February 26, 2020 to either retract a ‘defamatory comment’ he made about him and apologise in that same fashion, or face him in court is past due.

But the veteran musician who pleaded for an extension to do his checks has refused to render an apology to the rapper and dared him to take the issue to court.

Many Ghanaians are in suspense as to whether the claims of Ambolley are truly so and he now has the necessary documents to prove that or his pride has gotten the best out of him.

