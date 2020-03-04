Moor Sound releases Obaasima; a mid-year anthem

It may not be summer yet but Moor Sound is bringing the tropics in with his new single, Obaasima featuring $pacely, Yung Demz and Buman.

Advertisement

On Obaasima, Moor Sound effortlessly captures the feeling of summer over a beat laid with flutes and electric guitars that’s both mellow and gets you dancing.

The exotic vocals from La Meme Gang’s $pacely, the perfect hook done by Buman and Yung Demz’ flawless verse make Obaasima a delicious tune for lovers everywhere.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!