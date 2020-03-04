MaxPraize renders wholesome praise in new jam; Yahweh

Contemporary Ghanaian praise and worship leader, MaxPraize (real name Maxwell Kabu Aduteye) has released yet another single on his Praize Records International Label titled ‘Yahweh’.

The song is MaxPraize’s second single and is a smooth blend of traditional and contemporary sound coupled with a touch of indigenous Ghanaian languages.

His debut single ‘Big God’ which was released in 2016 introduced him to the Ghanaian gospel scene and took prominence when he was invited to share the same stage with big gospel acts in the industry.

The live recording of ‘YAHWEH’ gives the listener a hands-on praise and worship experience that transforms.

Known for his power-packed performances, the MaxPraize brand seeks to lead others into an all-out, uncompromised worship and praise of our Lord Jesus Christ.

