Teephlow eyes 2020 VGMA Best Rapper after being nominated 3 times in a row

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow has for the third time since 2018 been nominated for the Best Rapper category in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event.

The VGMA record of the year award winner, who is arguably one of the best rap acts in Ghana comes head to head with Sarkodie, the BET best International Flow winner, 2019 VGMA best rapper award winner Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and his arch rivals Strongman.

This, many has tagged a show down between Teephlow and Strongman.

These young rappers have been battling the best rapper title since Next Big Thing in Gh Hiphop in 2012.

These rivals have since threw punches at each other in their songs.

They came off punch for punch on JMJ’s rhythm of the gods project and many tipped Teephlow as the best among his peers on the project.

Boomplay Ghana, after the RoG project, used Teephlow as the search image for hip-hop in Ghana on their music platform.

The quantity surveyor turned rapper was nominated for his Gods Own song which became the biggest rap song in 2019.

Music lovers were stunned with the content and dexterity displayed on the project.

Teephlow is set to release his first studio album called PHLOWDUCATION II this year. The rapper is said to be in the States working on his album.

