Top Stories

Teephlow eyes 2020 VGMA Best Rapper after being nominated 3 times in a row

This, many has tagged a show down between Teephlow and Strongman.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 seconds ago
Teephlow eyes 2020 VGMA Best Rapper after being nominated 3 times in a row
Teephlow eyes 2020 VGMA Best Rapper after being nominated 3 times in a row Photo Credit: Teephlow/fb

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow has for the third time since 2018 been nominated for the Best Rapper category in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event.

Advertisement

The VGMA record of the year award winner, who is arguably one of the best rap acts in Ghana comes head to head with Sarkodie, the BET best International Flow winner, 2019 VGMA best rapper award winner Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and his arch rivals Strongman.

This, many has tagged a show down between Teephlow and Strongman.

These young rappers have been battling the best rapper title since Next Big Thing in Gh Hiphop in 2012.

These rivals have since threw punches at each other in their songs.

They came off punch for punch on JMJ’s rhythm of the gods project and many tipped Teephlow as the best among his peers on the project.

Boomplay Ghana, after the RoG project, used Teephlow as the search image for hip-hop in Ghana on their music platform.

The quantity surveyor turned rapper was nominated for his Gods Own song which became the biggest rap song in 2019.

Music lovers were stunned with the content and dexterity displayed on the project.

Advertisement

Teephlow is set to release his first studio album called PHLOWDUCATION II this year. The rapper is said to be in the States working on his album. 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Joe Mettle rallies behind lifting of Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale’s VGMA ban

Joe Mettle rallies behind lifting of Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale’s VGMA ban

3 weeks ago
Photo of George Quaye throws subtle jabs at Shatta Movement & BHIM Nation

George Quaye throws subtle jabs at Shatta Movement & BHIM Nation

28th January 2020
Photo of Nominations for 2020 VGMA to close on January 31 without extension

Nominations for 2020 VGMA to close on January 31 without extension

28th January 2020
Photo of ‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

22nd January 2020

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: