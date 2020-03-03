Shatta-Stone ban should be lifted – Akoo Nana

Ace crooner, Akoo Nana, has thrown his weight behind the lifting of the ban of Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy following their complete eviction from this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview with Ghanamusic.com, Akoo Nana, who is out with his latest banger, Wuramu, called for the need to support and love one another despite the circumstances we find ourselves in.

‘These are two main acts that elevate Ghanaian music to the top. I think the board was supposed to pardon them. They should be a bit soft”, he obliged.

On his hiatus, he revealed that he was being held up with his side businesses (to which he deterred from going into details) but was now back for good to serve fans with more hits.

Speaking on his latest release, he described ‘Wuramu’ as a Kelvynboy inspired song which wasn’t the one they were about to release but eventually had it out.

He announced exclusively another potential hit single coming out from his camp titled, Anaconda.

“My job takes a lot of time for me but this time I have a new team, MMM Records and Young Mission Entertainment, It’s like a merge of two record labels coming together to handle everything for me”.

