Beef Alert: Isn’t Sark’s bars on ‘Ahobraseɛ’ an indirect reply to Shatta’s ‘Little Tip’?

While Shatta Wale is busily beefing Sarkodie, he has managed to ironically reply the accusations laid against him with a new joint he was featured on by the Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong titled, Ahobraseɛ.

The song has wise lyrics that squarely counters Shatta’s claims of having houses, chains and cars more than Sarkodie.

The decorated rapper, as if he knew beforehand that a diss song by the name “Little Tip” would be done against him, tailored his bars on ‘Ahobraseɛ’ to suggest that all the wealth we pride in whiles alive will not follow us to the grave.

Sarkodie also stated that man must not rely on riches and despise men because when all is said and done, one will need men to even dig his or her grave.

On the other hand, the legendary Yaw Sarpong has disclosed that his biggest breakthrough in his over 43 years music career is getting award-winning rapper Sarkodie on a song.

The song which talks about humility, tells a story of how people should try to live a simple life when God grants them riches.

He narrated a sad story of how he almost lost his life and how he realized that life is very precious and must be lived in the simplest and most respectable way possible.

Yaw Sarpong is one of the top gospel musicians in Ghana who has been consistent over the years. He is also a prolific songwriter and performer with several awards to his name.

Yaw Sarpong had in earlier reports hinted of his upcoming album titled ‘Ever Green’ which will feature some seasoned musicians like Samini, Kwesi Arthur, Sonnie Badu, Obaapa Christy, Obrafour and Joe Mettle among others.

