Top Stories

VGMA announces initiative to spotlight young talents; The High School Stars

It falls in line with this year's VGMA theme, Music First.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 min ago
VGMA announces initiative to spotlight young talents; The High School Stars
VGMA announces initiative to spotlight young talents; The High School Stars Photo Credit: charterhouse

The Nominees Announcement Party for the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards went down successfully last Saturday.

Advertisement

The event held on the premises of the La Badi Beach Hotel saw a myriad of Ghanaian talents, key industry players and media personalities fraternize and grace the occasion.

After intermittent thrilling performances from the likes of Fameye, MOG Music, Dada Hafco among others, Mrs Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, mounted the stage to address patrons.

Among the expected regularities, she revealed a primary initiative of her outfit to support upcoming talents in High Schools – a move that falls in line with this year’s VGMA theme, Music First.

“We are delighted to announce in the spirit of inclusiveness, The High School Stars, a music talent development initiative aimed at throwing the spotlight on budding musical talents in Secondary schools that still have a desire to pursue music as a career”.

Her words at this juncture attracted a rousing applause from patrons which communicated support for the initiative.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and watch this space as we update you on any further developments with regards to what has come to be known as; The High School Stars

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 1 on 1: I wrote & recorded live all the songs on my ‘Agoo’ album – Yaa Yaa

1 on 1: I wrote & recorded live all the songs on my ‘Agoo’ album – Yaa Yaa

3 days ago
Photo of All set for hourly update of 2020 VGMA Nominees Announcement this Saturday!

All set for hourly update of 2020 VGMA Nominees Announcement this Saturday!

4 days ago
Photo of Ambolley just has 72 hrs to apologize to Okyeame Kwame or else…

Ambolley just has 72 hrs to apologize to Okyeame Kwame or else…

4 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy to headline Ghana Independence Celebration in Washington DC with Sista Afia, D-Black & Nina Ricchie

Stonebwoy to headline Ghana Independence Celebration in Washington DC with Sista Afia, D-Black & Nina Ricchie

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: