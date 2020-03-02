VGMA announces initiative to spotlight young talents; The High School Stars

The Nominees Announcement Party for the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards went down successfully last Saturday.

The event held on the premises of the La Badi Beach Hotel saw a myriad of Ghanaian talents, key industry players and media personalities fraternize and grace the occasion.

After intermittent thrilling performances from the likes of Fameye, MOG Music, Dada Hafco among others, Mrs Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, mounted the stage to address patrons.

Among the expected regularities, she revealed a primary initiative of her outfit to support upcoming talents in High Schools – a move that falls in line with this year’s VGMA theme, Music First.

“We are delighted to announce in the spirit of inclusiveness, The High School Stars, a music talent development initiative aimed at throwing the spotlight on budding musical talents in Secondary schools that still have a desire to pursue music as a career”.

Her words at this juncture attracted a rousing applause from patrons which communicated support for the initiative.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and watch this space as we update you on any further developments with regards to what has come to be known as; The High School Stars

