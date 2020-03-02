Top Stories
Social media reacts to VGMA nominees announcement
The VGMA reactions are in
There have been mixed reactions to the list of nominees for the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards hours after they were revealed.
Expectedly, there are the usual disagreements withthe nominations certain songs and certain artists but none is more glaring than the reaction to Ko-Jo Cue‘s omission.
Music fans were livid with the omission of the For My Brothers album by Ko-Jo Cue.
