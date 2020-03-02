Social media reacts to VGMA nominees announcement

There have been mixed reactions to the list of nominees for the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards hours after they were revealed.

Expectedly, there are the usual disagreements withthe nominations certain songs and certain artists but none is more glaring than the reaction to Ko-Jo Cue‘s omission.

Music fans were livid with the omission of the For My Brothers album by Ko-Jo Cue.

Time with God? Made in Ghana ?who even heard of those ….how can you not consider #ForMyBrothers …this awards be wack ‼️ https://t.co/j4oa1qoDaw — ABODEMOL.FIT‼️ (@Kojo_mondayborn) March 1, 2020

Lmaoo @KOJO_Cue ebe say you no go pick forms or what? How is for my brothers not in this list ?! Stupid award show https://t.co/JGZxygAgV1 — Selorm’31🐻 (@KojoAsvp) March 1, 2020

At least y’all give guru some recognition this year https://t.co/iHZ9qA9ZWY — 和平 🏖 (@IamLateety) March 1, 2020

Supposedly our best albums of 2019. Tells how far we are. https://t.co/TEaodSGeqX — Guy Free (@freeeeestyle) March 1, 2020

This one is for us! ❤️ https://t.co/iIMj45EaTL — Fans of Gyakie (@GyakieChans) March 2, 2020

Eii I for listen them all https://t.co/b8XTPusAw3 — the Quintuple Winning Centurions (@KwameAddo1) February 29, 2020

Actually excited EL and AI got a nomination. Cos that song is maaad https://t.co/CY1zZU14vU — ☕️🍺KoS (@K_Kwayisi) February 29, 2020

Head To Head 》 Mea x Nobody x Commando x Zanku #VGMA21



LUCKY should have been there though 😐 https://t.co/XHGmRxBbYh — SandyBurniton💡💫 #10amAlbum by Strongman 🔥💥 (@SOB_Omo_Ologo) February 29, 2020

Love this lineup…so many dope songs! https://t.co/muABl3sKRP — One Nanabee (@OneNanabee) February 29, 2020

Ah so Kojo Cue en morda?

Or he no submit en own? https://t.co/SNeb3HcUat — Selasi H ➐ (@harry_specter) March 1, 2020

Ah. Did Okyeame Kwame release a song last year??🤔 How can that be nominated over #ForMyBrothers.. Them cheat @KOJO_Cue https://t.co/S7wpyjug08 — Knii_Darqwah (@darqwah) March 1, 2020

#ToWhomItMayConcern

I appreciate the love, support and energy you guys have given me so far since I put the album out. Here's my statement on the #VGMA21 nominations. Love you forever.



Stream #ForMyBrothers here: https://t.co/kS3Ju5x0Ah pic.twitter.com/KJzy8OTXL4 — #ForMyBrothers Album Out Now (@KOJO_Cue) March 1, 2020

