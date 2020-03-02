DJ Bibini hires Magnom for Afro-EDM debut; Nobody Badder

Ghanaian DJ, DJ Bibini has made a name for himself through his consistent release of mixtapes and remixes.

This time, however, he decided to put out his debut single with none other than Badman Magnom himself.

The song is called “Nobody Badder”, a high energy song on which Magnom speaks about how insurmountable his level of confidence is; the kind that smothers everyone around into submission.

The song which was produced by Magnom is essentially a dance song but that is as definite as we can get with its genre classification.

This is because it swings from a pop build-up to an EDM-like breakdown and somewhere in between, there are Afrobeat elements so we will leave the genre classification to you.

Kindly stream “Nobody Badder” with the “dopest” possible speakers and headphones” and put your friends on this unique sound.