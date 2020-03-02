Akesse Brempong nominated for VGMA Gospel AoY 2 times in a row; set to release new jam feat. Joe Mettle

Ghana’s Gospel Reggae & Afrobeat Kingpin, Akesse Brempong, has been nominated for the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Gospel Artiste of the Year (AoY) award.

Advertisement

He shares this category with the likes of other well-deserving Gospel artistes like Celestine Donkor, Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Diana Hamilton and Joyce Blessing.

The year in review saw the ‘Lion’ work tirelessly in the Gospel domain through the release of an entire album, Heal Our Land, that had several hits such as Alright, Wonderful and Crazy Love Afropop remix.

Furthermore, he graced several major stages within the Gospel domain, both locally and internationally, that won him an increased fanbase and accelerated global recognition.

This would be Akesse Brempong’s second nomination in a row for the Gospel Artiste of the Year category in the VGMAs

On the other hand, the prolific songwriter is gearing up for the release of an exclusive audiovisual for an upcoming Afrobeat hit single, I am Blessed, which features co-nominee, Joe Mettle.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!