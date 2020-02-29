Nominees for 2020 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have shortlisted 6 artists to vie for the Unsung Artiste of the Year honour.

The year under review for the 2019 VGMAs birthed out a whole new crop of incredible talents earning them nominations in the unsung categories.

2020 VGMA Unsung Artists

Gyakie Sherry Boss Imrana Abochie Teflon Flexx Kofi Jamar

Last year’s winner Kula, is doing quite well now after having a successful 2019 after performing on the main VGMA 2019 awards night.

Major names now such as Kuami Eugene who has risen through the ranks to be nominated as Artiste of the Year was previously an Unsung winner two years ago.

The Unsung is an initiative to project artistes who are doing well but have not had the exposure.

