Top Stories

Nominees for 2020 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 mins ago
Nominees for 2020 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year
Nominees for 2020 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have shortlisted 6 artists to vie for the Unsung Artiste of the Year honour.

Advertisement

The year under review for the 2019 VGMAs birthed out a whole new crop of incredible talents earning them nominations in the unsung categories.

2020 VGMA Unsung Artists

  1. Gyakie
  2. Sherry Boss
  3. Imrana
  4. Abochie
  5. Teflon Flexx
  6. Kofi Jamar

Last year’s winner Kula, is doing quite well now after having a successful 2019 after performing on the main VGMA 2019 awards night.

Major names now such as Kuami Eugene who has risen through the ranks to be nominated as Artiste of the Year was previously an Unsung winner two years ago.

The Unsung is an initiative to project artistes who are doing well but have not had the exposure.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Incoming! Anticipate a Shatta Wale – Vybz Kartel song soon

Incoming! Anticipate a Shatta Wale – Vybz Kartel song soon

4 days ago
Photo of D-Black hosts Sark, Davido, Bucie, Simi, KiDi, 10 others on; The Ghana Connection

D-Black hosts Sark, Davido, Bucie, Simi, KiDi, 10 others on; The Ghana Connection

4 days ago
Photo of Stephanie Benson at it again! Videos clit! – Watch here

Stephanie Benson at it again! Videos clit! – Watch here

4 days ago
Photo of Dr Cann laments on failed Manifesto promises to the Creative Arts industry

Dr Cann laments on failed Manifesto promises to the Creative Arts industry

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: